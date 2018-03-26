Want the latest in NHRA Mello Yello National Event results? DragRaceCanada’s Mopar National News subsection is “cut to the chase” for all that…

Event Essentials will give you clear and concise summaries from each and every NHRA national event race as well as unbridled and timely observations. Includes award winning photo images. NHRA’s event calendar is conveniently referenced below – select highlighted event “GO!” to view results.

NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series 2018 Schedule:

Date Event
Event Essentials
Feb. 8-11 Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals  << GO!
Feb. 23-25 NHRA Arizona Nationals  << GO!
March 15-18 Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals  << GO!
Apr 6-8 Denso Spark Plugs NHRA Nationals
April 20-22 NHRA SpringNationals
April 27-29 NHRA Four-Wide Nationals
May 4-6 NHRA Southern Nationals
May 18-20 NHRA Menards Heartland Nationals
May 31-June 3 Fallen Patriots Route 66 NHRA Nationals
June 8-10 NHRA Virginia Nationals
June 15-17 NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals
June 21-24 Summit Racing Equipment Nationals
July 6-8 NHRA New England Nationals
July 20-22 Mopar Mile-High NHRA Nationals
July 27-29 Toyota NHRA Sonoma Nationals
Aug. 3-5 NHRA Northwest Nationals
Aug. 16-19 Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals
Aug. 29-Sep 3 Chevrolet Performance U.S. Nationals
NHRA Mello Yello Countdown to the Championship
Sept. 13-16 NHRA Dodge Nationals
Sept. 21-23 AAA Insurance NHRA Midwest Nationals
Oct. 4-7 AAA Texas NHRA FallNationals
Oct. 12-14 NHRA Carolina Nationals
Oct. 25-28 NHRA Toyota Nationals
Nov. 8-11 Auto Club NHRA Finals
2017 2016 2015 2014 2013 2012 2011
2010 2009 2008 2007 2006 2005 2004
2003 2002 2001 2000 1999

Proudly Presented by: