The truly formidable Hodgson-Papirnick Pacemaker Funny Car team will certainly be “looking good” this season…..

Here is an exclusive early preview for the new scheme for the Ryan Hodgson driven Camaro Funny Car which is scheduled to debut to the racing public during the upcoming March Meet at Bakersfield (March 3-5th)

The year 2017 will mark the beginning of career year #3 for driver Ryan Hodgson, who finished 2nd in the 2016 title chase for NHRA’s Hot Rod Heritage Series behind only Kris Krabill. After running the car last season in a rather stealth looking mode, the Edmonton-based Hodgson-Papirnick Racing /Pacemaker Camaro Funny Car will be fully armed with an amazing new look and some major full season associates — Oceanus Resources, Yeti Snow MX and Ace Manufacturing — at the sponsorship helm.

DragRaceCanada and our co-production NitroFCCanada platforms will both provide on-going season coverage for this race team this season.

For more information on Oceanus Resources : click HERE

For more information on Yeti Snow MX : click HERE

For more information on Ace Manufacturing : click HERE

For more information on Ron Hodgson Chevrolet-Buick-GMC : click HERE

Posted by Bruce Biegler

Graphics courtesy Greg Ozubko