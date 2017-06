DragRaceCanada was thrilled and honoured to attend Australia’s largest ever drag race last weekend….

We will be posting much more from this race – but for now please do check out some of our motorsports art from the 50th Anniversary Gulf Western Oil Winternationals, presented by 400 Thunder and the IHRA and held at super scenic Willowbank Raceway in Queensland!

Link to our LoudMusicLoudCars photo gallery: HERE

All photos by Bruce Biegler