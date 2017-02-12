One of the most remarkable “Street Legal” drag vehicles ever conceived will be featured this summer at St. Thomas….

Michigan’s Tom Bailey and his SICK 2.0 Camaro are confirmed for the “SMACKDOWN 1” – this coming July.



Armed with his street legal SICK SECONDS 2.0 Championship 1969 Camaro, for the first time ever in the history of fast street car drag racing, Tom Bailey will be in the house in Canada to take on any and all who think they got what it takes.

The SMACKDOWN 1 event at St. Thomas Raceway Park in Sparta, Ontario July 28-30th will be the time and place where street legal drag racing in Canada will be changed, forever!

“I am looking forward to the Smackdown in July and hanging out with the Canadians with street legal race cars.” said Bailey who alluded to the fact that he’ll enter any class for street legal cars and race with any that show up, but then took things one step further and commented… “I would also like to welcome some of the guys that think they have something special to a little street cruise and some grudge racing after, so bring some cash and your car and maybe we can line them up!”

(Click HERE for an additional feature on this race car – previously featured at SuperChevy.com)

Don’t miss all this wild action and more starting July 28th at ST. Thomas Raceway Park located just 1.5 hours from the Port Huron Michigan border crossing and 2.5 hours from the Niagara Falls Buffalo crossing!

The event has an INSANE lineup of action including:

ULTIMATE DOORSLAMMER – Anything goes – street legal cars, any power, any tire, anything can happen! (Bailey will be racing in this class!)

SMALL TIRE SHOOTOUT – two classes, STREET & OUTLAW, of small tire madness!

PLATE NITROUS – Wheels-up, big hittin’ small tire plate nitrous-only street cars!

ONTARIO STREET OUTLAWS with both LIST and UNLIMITED classes!

PTRA – Pro Tree Brackets, Index and special guests, the CMTR PRO STICK class.

The Smackdown, added as an RPM Magazine/Lucas Oil Extreme Event for 2017, will see Fast Doorslammers, both street legal and all-out race converge on the small, friendly and wicked hookin’ St. Thomas Raceway Park facility located just minutes from the amazing shores of Lake Erie.

For additonal SMACKDOWN EVENT information visit www.smackdownevents.com

Posted by Trish Biro

Photos by Bruce Biegler & Courtesy of Bailey Racing