Eastern Canada’s Napa/AutoPro USDRS will play before it’s biggest audience yet this coming season….

Hot on the heels of last week’s exciting announcement from Grand Bend Motorplex regarding the continuation of the Mopar Canadian Nationals event this summer, comes confirmation of another important component for that historical race.

It is now for sure that Eastern Canada’s marquee Napa/AutoPro Ultimate Showdown Drag Racing Series will be part of the 2017 Mopar Canadian Nationals race at GBM – August 4-6th.

That announcement both affirms the final schedule for the 5-race 2017 USDRS season and also provides the Mopar Canadian Nationals with four marquee classes of drag racing competition: Pro Modified, Top Sportsman, Top Dragster and (new for 2017) Outlaw 10.5.

“We were pleased to be invited to and to now be part of Canada’s single longest running major annual drag racing event,” said USDRS Director Steve Martin. “We will have the opportunity to showcase our brand of racing to our largest audience yet — and that’s exciting for everyone involved in our series.”

Post and photos by Bruce Biegler