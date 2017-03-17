proudly presented by:
Can-Am Stock/SS Season Flyer
by
editor
on Mar.17, 2017, under
Northern Exposure
FYI – Eastern Canada’s Can-Am Stock/Super Stock Series’s full season schedule….
No tags
RSS
feed for this post (comments)
Categories
BWD Performance Pipeline
Editor's Extra
International Dateline
Lucas Oil Hotzone
Mopar Canada – National News
Northern Exposure
Paton Racing Blog
Photo Gallery
Unassigned
VP Racing Pro Mod Portal
Recent Posts
Can-Am Stock/SS Season Flyer
2017 Season Shaping-Up with a Semi-Final Showing!
2017 Pro Mod Schedule
Record Pace @ PDRA Round One!
Toronto’s Motorama – Photo Highlights
Mopar Momentum Swings a Big Show Element!
March Meet – Canadian Photo Extra
Pacemaker Tremor Measurement
Hot Cars Hot Topics
Entertainment from Edmonton!
VP Racing Fuels/PDRA Continuum
Archives
March 2017
February 2017
January 2017
December 2016
November 2016
October 2016
September 2016
August 2016
July 2016
June 2016
May 2016
April 2016
Copyright © 1996-2016 DragRaceCanada.com. All rights reserved.
Jarrah
theme by
Templates Next
| Powered by
WordPress