“The Strip at Las Vegas” continues it’s rather magnetic attraction for Canadian racers!…..
As it seems always to be — there was once again a very impressive line-up of attending machines and drivers from Canada who were entered for drag racing events at Las Vegas. Here is our photo tribute to just some of them (highlighting Lucas Oil Drag Racing series participants) – courtesy of West Coast-based ace contributing photographer Bob Johnson…
After flirting with apparent retirement late last season – it was great to see Manitoba-based “The Bull” owned by Clif Bakx on the LVMS entry list! Clif’s talented new driver Todd Bruce (from North Dakota) qualified the potent injected nitro machine #3 at a swift 5.280 secs.
Red Deer’s Byron Setters leaves the starting line in his 2009 G5 GT/FA. Byron qualified way under his index (-.925)
Medicine Hat’s Mark Simmons continued his aggressive overall TD class plans at Las Vegas – but after qualifying in the middle of the pack had a red light foul in round one.
We still cannot help but drool every time we see Darcy Clarke race his meticulous ’64 Savoy! Darcy (from Spruce Grove AB) did run in SS/EA trim last weekend.
Super Stock qualifying action featured this pairing of Canadian cars with Sheldon Erfle (far lane) from Saskatoon racing Bob Marshall’s pretty new Chevy Cavalier (Olds AB).
Calgary’s Bob Gullett tried his hand again in Stock eliminator with his F/S ’68 Nova. Bob ran a stout -939 sub index to qualify 10th in the category.
No doubt about it – when normally super speedy Don St. Arnauld ended up being a DNQ for the Top Alcohol Dragster class – it was one of the bigger shocks of the Las Vegas event!
Rick McKinney towed down from Richmond BC to race his reliable ’84 Cutlass SS/LA. Rick qualified in the middle of the class but lost out in round #2.
Sherwood Park’s Trevor Ritchie was once again the top finishing Canadian in TD class competition – lasting until the 3rd round this time out.
That’s Toronto-born Jeff Arend (lane 3) during fuel FC qualifying action. Jeff was again driving for Australian-based team owners Peter and Helen Russo. Jeff had a best run of 4.202 secs at 288.83 mph.
Very cool to see Medicine Hat native Greg Hunter back in the saddle. Hunter, who now lives in Colorado tried his hand in this supercharged TAD entry and qualified #15 .
Medicine Hat Alberta’s Darrell Dietz continued his propensity for qualifying well under his index in his Ford Mustang — this time a 1.021 sub index was #2 on the final Super Stock list.
Kevin Boyer (St. Albert AB) gave it another go on his “Team Ace Racing” TFH – he qualified #7 for the M/T presented eliminator.
All photos by Bob Johnson