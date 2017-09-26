Mission Raceway Park hosted the final round for Canada’s thriving all motorcycle CMDRA circuit…
The CMDRA 2017 season finals ( September 23-24) played out in near perfect weather conditions which brought out large crowds of spectators who were entertained by racers looking for final points in their pursuit of championships.
In the Hawaya Racing Products Pro Dragster class Alberta’s Quinn Olson, who won the previous event two weeks prior, qualified first overall with a 7.485 second quarter mile ET at 168.19 MPH. Despite picking up the win in the final elimination round against Washington’s Rod Anderson, Olson was unable to overtake points leader and 2017 Hawaya Racing Products Pro Dragster Champion Evan Barsness in the season standings.
Other Pro Classes saw Ethan Barkley of Calgary Alberta take the 2017 EB Speed Pro Street Championship while fellow Alberta resident Carl Mills claimed the 2017 Blackjacks Roadhouse Pro Mod Championship.
Coming into the Season Finals weekend only four points separated 2016 Champion Riley Toth from 2016 class runner up Derek Rose and Toth’s younger brother Zac in the Drayko Jeans Super Bike class. Rose’s early exit from Saturday eliminations meant that he had to stand by watch as the Toth brothers went to the finals in the first race of the Sportsman double header weekend. After defeating his brother on Saturday, Riley Toth went on to finish in the runner up spot in Sunday’s race and successfully defend his Drayko Jeans Super Bike Championship.
2017 CMDRA Season Class Champions:
Hawaya Racing Products Pro Dragster: Evan Barsness
BlackJacks Roadhouse Pro Modified: Carl Mills
EB Speed Pro Street: Ethan Barkley
Drayko Jeans Super Bike: Riley Toth
V-Pro: Carl Mills
Open Index 888: Clayton Potter
Super Gas: Jeff Pitre
Pido Production Stock XL: Craig Scott
Lucid Moto Hot Twin: Ryan Rolfe
Southland Powersports Street: Adam Hettler
2017 CMDRA Season Award Winners:
Most Devoted Volunteer: Don Fergin
Best Dressed Team: Evil Twin Racing
Most Devoted Volunteer Group: A.I.M.
Rick Davie Memorial Award Leonard Skifton
Sportsmanship On & Off the Track
Rookie of the Year Ryan Rolfe
Jon Andres Memorial Award
Wrench of the Year Thane Olson
In Memory of Dave White
Dennis Mark Memorial Award Dan Green
Outstanding Achievement
Trev Deeley Award Dave Toth
Contribution & Dedication to
Canadian Motorcycle Drag Racing
Post and photos by Patrick Lambie
