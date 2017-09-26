Mission Raceway Park hosted the final round for Canada’s thriving all motorcycle CMDRA circuit…

The CMDRA 2017 season finals ( September 23-24) played out in near perfect weather conditions which brought out large crowds of spectators who were entertained by racers looking for final points in their pursuit of championships.

In the Hawaya Racing Products Pro Dragster class Alberta’s Quinn Olson, who won the previous event two weeks prior, qualified first overall with a 7.485 second quarter mile ET at 168.19 MPH. Despite picking up the win in the final elimination round against Washington’s Rod Anderson, Olson was unable to overtake points leader and 2017 Hawaya Racing Products Pro Dragster Champion Evan Barsness in the season standings.

Other Pro Classes saw Ethan Barkley of Calgary Alberta take the 2017 EB Speed Pro Street Championship while fellow Alberta resident Carl Mills claimed the 2017 Blackjacks Roadhouse Pro Mod Championship.

Coming into the Season Finals weekend only four points separated 2016 Champion Riley Toth from 2016 class runner up Derek Rose and Toth’s younger brother Zac in the Drayko Jeans Super Bike class. Rose’s early exit from Saturday eliminations meant that he had to stand by watch as the Toth brothers went to the finals in the first race of the Sportsman double header weekend. After defeating his brother on Saturday, Riley Toth went on to finish in the runner up spot in Sunday’s race and successfully defend his Drayko Jeans Super Bike Championship.

2017 CMDRA Season Class Champions:

Hawaya Racing Products Pro Dragster: Evan Barsness

BlackJacks Roadhouse Pro Modified: Carl Mills

EB Speed Pro Street: Ethan Barkley

Drayko Jeans Super Bike: Riley Toth

V-Pro: Carl Mills

Open Index 888: Clayton Potter

Super Gas: Jeff Pitre

Pido Production Stock XL: Craig Scott

Lucid Moto Hot Twin: Ryan Rolfe

Southland Powersports Street: Adam Hettler



2017 CMDRA Season Award Winners:

Most Devoted Volunteer: Don Fergin

Best Dressed Team: Evil Twin Racing

Most Devoted Volunteer Group: A.I.M.

Rick Davie Memorial Award Leonard Skifton

Sportsmanship On & Off the Track

Rookie of the Year Ryan Rolfe

Jon Andres Memorial Award

Wrench of the Year Thane Olson

In Memory of Dave White

Dennis Mark Memorial Award Dan Green

Outstanding Achievement

Trev Deeley Award Dave Toth

Contribution & Dedication to

Canadian Motorcycle Drag Racing

Post and photos by Patrick Lambie

For more information about the CMDRA visit their official website: HERE