Some more significant NHRA drag racing involvement from the Dodge brand confirmed…..

Dodge has extended its agreement as the title rights sponsor of the National Hot Rod Association (NHRA) Mello Yello Drag Racing Series event at Maple Grove Raceway for the 2017 season.

The 33rd annual Dodge NHRA Nationals will be held Sept. 21-24 and serves as the second race in the six-race NHRA Mello Yello Countdown to the Championship. The event will be a key stop for racers who are battling for a world championship at the conclusion of the season. “The Dodge NHRA Nationals at Maple Grove Raceway is one of the premiere events on the NHRA Drag Racing Series calendar,” said Brad Gerber, NHRA vice president and chief development officer. “The fan base in the region is one of the most dedicated in the country and fans will witness top NHRA racers battling during the countdown to the championship.”

Dodge’s commitment to the sport of NHRA Drag Racing continues to be solidified as those who compete with Dodge vehicles in the Super Stock and Stock classes in the Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series will be eligible for additional bonus money during the course of the year. Newly introduced for 2017, the Dodge Top Finisher honor awards $500 each to the Stock and Super Stock drivers in a Dodge or Plymouth vehicle who advance the farthest during eliminations at each of the 24 NHRA National events.

“Extending the Dodge partnership with the NHRA and Maple Grove Raceway is an easy decision. Dodge belongs at the drag strip,” said Tim Kuniskis, Head of Passenger Car Brands – Dodge, SRT, Chrysler and FIAT, FCA – North America. “The raw horsepower and energy that shakes the championship-winning Dodge Charger R/T Funny Car at NHRA weekends inspires the horsepower and performance feel found across the full line of Dodge vehicles.”

A new Dodge exhibit will also be displayed on Manufacturers Midway at 15 events this year.

In addition, the second annual Mopar Mega Block Party free fan-admission event will take place on Thursday, Sept. 21 in conjunction with the Dodge NHRA Nationals.



Dodge Partners With Universal Pictures on The Fate of the Furious, Which Opens Nationwide on April 14

Dodge, which has been a part of the Fast & Furious franchise since its inception, announced today a promotional partnership with Universal Pictures for The Fate of the Furious, in which Vin Diesel is joined by a returning all-star cast.

The Fate of the Furious arrives in theaters on April 14. In support of The Fate of the Furious, Dodge is launching a multitier marketing campaign, including television ads, social media and digital extensions, and licensed products. The co-branded campaign promotes the blockbuster Fast & Furious franchise and Dodge//SRT, the mainstream and ultimate performance brands of FCA US. Dodge and SRT Chargers and Challengers, the world’s fastest and most powerful muscle cars, are prominently featured in the upcoming movie.

“Fast Dodge cars, adrenaline-filled action and family have fueled the Fast & Furious franchise from the beginning,” said Tim Kuniskis, Head of Passenger Car Brands – Dodge, SRT, Chrysler and FIAT, FCA-North America. “For more than 15 years, the Fast & Furious series has showcased some of the world’s most iconic and significant performance vehicles, and The Fate of the Furious will continue this tradition.”

“The Fast & Furious franchise provides a natural extension for showcasing Dodge’s most powerful performance vehicles to movie and car enthusiasts everywhere,” said Olivier Francois, Chief Marketing Officer, FCA – Global. “The best co-branded promotional spots are those in which the world of the Fast & Furious films and our world merge perfectly to create a unique piece of creative that resonates and connects with The Fate of the Furious and Dodge fans alike.”

“The world of Fast & Furious is inextricably linked to our partners at Dodge,” added David O’Connor, Executive Vice President of Global Franchise Management and Brand Strategy, Universal Pictures.

Dodge has launched “Muscle Heaven,” a new 30-second co-branded TV spot, as part of its promotional partnership with Universal Pictures for The Fate of the Furious, which opens nationwide April 14. The commercial features clips from the movie seamlessly blended with new scenes of Dodge’s and SRT’s ultimate performance vehicles. The TV spot also features Mopar/Dodge NHRA Top Fuel Dragster driver Leah Pritchett (above).

