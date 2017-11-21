As is always the case – Canadian racer participation for NHRA’s final round of the season was significant — we have posted a photo extra highlighting just some of that!…
Western Canada’s “Mopar Man” Darcy Clarke entered two vintage machines at the AAA Auto Club Finals. The Edmonton-based brand proponent ran a recently finished ’64 Fury (top photo) for Super Stock and he also entered his reliable ’64 Savoy AA/SA in Stock eliminator.
Quebec’s Dan Mercier made the long tow out to Pomona from Quebec to race his injected nitro car. Daniel qualified 11th (@ 5.309 secs) but lost out on a holeshot in round #1. Some big news coming about Dan Mercier for 2018 – DragRaceCanada will post details on that soon!
The husband and wife team of Bob and Charlene Gullett (from Calgary) came to race at the Finals. Bob Gullett (who was the defending 2016 event winner) surprisingly lost in round #1 with his F/S Nova — Charlene took her GT/MA Oldsmobile to round 3 in Super Stock.
Pomona Raceway TAD track speed record holder Don St. Arnaud had some bugs in his machine over the weekend. That held the normally 280+ mph capable car to a best time of 5.364 secs which ultimately missed the swift cut (5.337 secs).
Huge Kudos to Riley Toth (from Medicine Hat AB) who prevailed to win the 2017 Summit National Championship tournament for Pro ET Bike racing. DragRaceCanada will post a separate feature on that great accomplishment – coming soon!
Veteran Western Canadian Chevy racer Rick Pike (Langley BC) entered his timeless ’56 Chevy in Super Stock. Rick was the quickest Canadian qualifier in the category – running a .983 under his index for #5 in the field.
Dave Archambeault brought his totally cool ’91 Probe down from Calgary to race in Super Gas. Dave qualified #28 in that field but lost out in round #2.
Shawn Reed continued to hone his skills in the Ontario-based Paton Racing TF car. Shawn (from Lake Tapps WA) ran a near career best 3.839 secs to make the field – but lost out to Clay Millican on Sunday.
Toronto-native Jeff Arend had another driving stint in the cool international FC effort from Australian-based Helen and Peter Russo. Jeff qualified on the bump (4.140 secs) but lost out to Jack Beckman in round one.
Versatile driver Kenny Webster – who recently took over as the pilot for Calgary-based Gilmour Motorsports – qualified that team’s TAD with a 5.336 secs. Some tire shake and a centreline violation in round #1 however versus Norway’s Julie Nataas ended his Pomona outing.
Calgary’s Ken Mostowich entered both his Chevy Index cars at the AAA Finals. But rather surprisingly — for Mostowich who usually runs well at Pomona – he was gone after round #1 in S/G and round #2 in S/C.
Photos by Bruce Biegler & Randy Anderson
To view more images including Canadian racers from this event — link to our event photo gallery : HERE