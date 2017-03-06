Some of the most recent and later breaking notables from and affecting Canada’s drag racing scene….
Very Stylish! — That’s “the champ” Mike Williams (from Tilley AB) receiving his NHRA World Championship jacket from NHRA President Peter Clifford recently. Mike was the proud Top Sportsman Champ for the NHRA’s Racing RV’s-presented Top Sportsman category last season.
Another Career Quick! — Shawn Cowie continued his very fast pace so far for 2017 while winning the NHRA Lucas Oil Regional race at Phoenix yesterday. Shawn ran a career quick 5.236 secs and career fast 275.62 mph to take that title (!) which was his 18th victory at the NHRA Lucas Oil Divisional race level.
Ford is First! — Highly skilled driver Tibor Kadar earned a very popular win in Stock eliminator at the Phoenix NHRA points event (yesterday) – driving Tom Nolan’s A/SA ’64 Ford Fairlane – which is based from Alberta. Tibor slayed a very massive 86-car field – winning 7 rounds of class competition with the truly classic car.
Sneak Peek! — Here is an early peek at the all new 2017 Camaro body for the infamous Welland Ontario-based Kardiac Kids race team. Driven by Tyler Scott — this Five Star-built body will make it’s TAFC class debut during the consecutive NHRA regional and national events held at Gainesville FL – beginning this week.
Posted by Bruce Biegler