…..Even more tidbits of important drag racing information involving or impacting Canada’s drag racing scene….
We Like Ike! — congrats go Tottenham Ontario’s “Independent Ike” Maier who last weekend did record his career best ET during Top Fuel competition at NHRA’s Summit Racing Equipment Nationals in Ohio. The popular driver cruised to a very nice 3.880 secs to qualify solidly in the “Freaky Fast” car. In round once however Ike did smoke the tires versus Leah Pritchett. Fans can see Ike back in action this weekend at Cayuga’s Canadian Nitro Nationals.
Turbo-riffic! – A shoutout too must go to Quebec’s Cedric Beaulieu who was a #1 qualifier during NHRA’s recent New England Nationals. Cedric wheeled his ridiculously cool turbocharged ’92 LeBaron (based from Lac Etchemin) to a 6.324 secs at 227.04 mph to qualify on top of 22 cars entered. That was low ET and top speed for Top Sportsman class car racing.
First Time Charm — Alberta-based racer James Rutherford made the best of his very first NHRA Divisional race final round appearance — by winning. James won the all Canadian TS final during NHRA’s event at Pacific Raceway near Seattle last weekend driving his Ford Probe. James ran a winning 7.729 secs at 177.39 mph in the final to beat Eddy Plaizier who had a R/L foul in his S-10.
Meeting of the Minds! — During DragRaceCanada’s recent trip “down under” we did connect with Australian Pro Doorslammer racer Tony DeFelice whose team included import expert tuner Al Billes. That’s Al and Tony with legendary race car builder Murray Anderson! We will have feature on Al’s demand internationally and influence – coming soon to DragRaceCanada.com
