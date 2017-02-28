Linda Vaughn – who is regarded as the “First Lady of Motorsports” — will appear at Motorama….

There are few people who compare to Linda Vaughn when it comes to being a popular and integral part of the world of motorsports for such an extended period of time.

Originally from Georgia, Linda Vaughn first came to prominence as Miss Atlanta Raceway, before gaining world-wide fame as Miss Hurst Golden Shifter. For more than 55 years, Vaughn has been adored by fans and has amassed an incredible list of experiences as a true industry insider.



Linda Vaughn will be in attendance at the upcoming Motorama Custom Car & Motorsports Expo Presented by Mothers, signing copies of her new book, ‘Linda Vaughn: The First Lady of Motorsports.’ She’ll also be participating in ‘meet & greets’ and signing autographs and taking pictures with Motorama showgoers.

Motorama takes place March 10, 11 & 12 at Toronto’s International Centre, across the road from Pearson International Airport.

Now a resident of California, Vaughn’s recently released autobiography is jammed with photographs and stories about her life as a sex symbol and her career as a successful marketer of automotive products. In the book, she also discusses her friendships and the experiences she’s shared with some of the most famous and successful people in motorsports.

“It’s been several years since I’ve made an appearance in Toronto and I’m looking forward to meeting Canadian racing fans and car lovers at Motorama,” said Vaughn. “I’m also very proud of my new book and I think it will be of great interest to anyone who loves racing.”

Discussing Linda Vaughn coming to Motorama, show co-promoter David Weber said, “Linda Vaughn is a true motorsports legend. I read a review of her book and it said she is likely the most photographed personality in automotive and motorsports history. We’re very excited that she’s coming to Motorama.”

Linda Vaughn will be at Motorama on Saturday, March 11 and Sunday, March 12. Details of her appearance times will be published on MotoramaShow.com.

The third annual Motorama Custom Car & Motorsports Expo Presented by Mothers takes place March 10, 11 & 12, 2017 at The International Centre, across from Toronto's Pearson International Airport.

