Some interesting efforts for sure from Canadian based cars at last weekend’s iconic March Meet in California….
Pete Gillis (from Leduc AB) brought down this cool Coupe for competition in the event’s D/G class category.
We love this great image (by Marc Gewertz) of Tim Nemeth leaving the starting line. Tim (from Chilliwack BC) had yet another strong effort in NFC – advancing to round #2 in the Iceman Racing Firebird.
Toronto-native Jeff Arend made a guest appearance driving the “Black Sunshine” AA/FA at Bakersfield. Jeff did ride out a pretty ferocious fire during his scheduled match race vs Chris Morel.
No one had a bigger weekend at Bakersfield then the great looking Canadian-based Hodgson-Papirnick Funny Car team – who with Ryan Hodgson at the controls came away with the event’s NFC gold medal!
Saskatoon’s Lloyd Harder entered his 23T in the event’s Nostalgia 1 eliminator – and had a nice 3rd round finish.
Terry Langdon (from Yarrow BC) entered his great looking Willys and won two rounds in the B/G class category.
Vancouver Island based Phil Ruskowski and his determined “Island Nitro” race team entered Top Fuel at Bakersfield — but their best run of 6.68 secs missed the 6.02 secs bump.
Wilf Friesen towed his “War Bird” ’55 T-Bird down from Chilliwack BC to race in the event’s massive Hot Rod class category.
Photos by Marc Gewertz and “Punxsutawney Phil” Hutchison