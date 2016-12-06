Innovative MAVTV Motorsports Network has announced a new Distribution agreement with Canada’s CCSA….

MAVTV Motorsports Network, the destination for all things motorsports, offering an unparalleled line-up of motorsports events and exclusive automotive reality shows, in partnership with media executive Mike Garrow, is pleased to announce today that a distribution agreement has been signed, making MAVTV Motorsports Network available to all 115 CCSA members across Canada.



MAVTV is set to start airing their motorsports content on Tuesday, January 10th 2017. The launch date will coincide with the live broadcast of the 31st annual Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Midget Nationals, the largest indoor race in North America. More program details to follow.

“For more than ten years MAVTV has offered unprecedented diversity in their motorsports content across America, and I am thrilled that fans across Canada will finally have access to this premier channel and its distinct approach to presenting all genres of motorsports,” said Mike Garrow, President/Owner of MAVTVCanada. “Owned and operated by Lucas Oil products, MAVTV has a wealth of experience in both the automotive product space and being a leader in producing, promoting and programming a wide variety of motorsports content, making the availability of MAVTV Motorsports Network in Canada a winning combination for racing fans” he added.

“CCSA is excited to provide Canadian motorsport and automotive enthusiasts this unique slate of adrenaline rushing, heart pumping content,” said Jenny Bosien, CCSA Acting President and CEO. “We look forward to working with Mike and his dedicated team at MAVTV and we are pleased to be able to offer and promote this service to CCSA members across the country.”

Bob Patison, President of MAVTV states, “MAVTV Motorsports Network has been delivering the best grass roots racing content on television for many years, and now our Canadian race fans will be able to enjoy our exciting shows and exclusive events.”

MAVTV Motorsports Network will feature exclusive automotive and motorsports programming such as The Dave Despain Show, Full Custom Garage, Stacey David’s GearZ and Speed Sport hosted by Ralph Sheheen in partnership with National Speed Sports News.

MAVTV Motorsports Network benefits from Lucas Oil Production Studios, who produce over 300 hours of exclusive motorsports programming, featuring such events as Lucas Oil Pro Pulling League, Lucas Oil Drag Boat Racing Series, Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series, Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series and the 1st Motos of the Pro Motocross Championship, with airings of the 250 and 450 classes for the entire 12-round Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship – sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing.

MAVTVCanada is operated by REV Sports Entertainment Inc., a subsidiary of Neon Star Sports & Entertainment Inc.

About MAVTV™

Owned and operated by Lucas Oil Products, MAVTV is a television network with its roots deep in the automotive world. MAVTV offers an unparalleled line-up of exclusive motorsports, that includes prestigious events such as the Chili Bowl, The AMA Pro Motocross series, the Lucas Oil Challenge Cup and NHRA Drag Racing. But MAVTV goes far beyond the national mainstream events and covers multitudes of grassroots series’ from across the globe: Drag boats, sprint boats, drag racing, pro pulling, rally racing, drifting, dirt racing, ice racing and everything in between. MAVTV also knows you don’t have to be a race fan to be an automotive enthusiast, which is why we have developed a package of automotive reality and custom build shows that is truly second to none. If it has a motor, it’s on MAVTV… MAVTV is THE motorsports network.

About Lucas Oil Products

Founded in 1989 by Forrest and Charlotte Lucas, Lucas Oil Products, Inc. is the world leader of high performance lubricants and problem solving additives and produces and markets more than 270 unique formulations in more than forty countries. Products include engine oils, greases, gear lubes, problem-solving additives and car-care products. In the USA, Lucas Oil is sold in more than 30,000 auto parts stores displaying the biggest variety of shelf products of any oil company, and at every truck stop nationwide.

About CCSA

CCSA represents more than 115 independent and highly resourceful cable, telco and IPTV companies that serve over 700,000 Canadians across Canada. The CCSA membership includes television distribution companies operated by many small, family-owned companies, First Nations and more than 20 not-for-profit community cooperatives.

About Neon Star Sports & Entertainment Inc.

Neon Star Sports & Entertainment (NSSE) is a content marketing company whose focus is creating original and joint venture media properties—unscripted, scripted, events and digital programming— for cross-platform distribution. In this highly competitive digital age, NSSE specializes in the development and production of corporate branding designed with your target audience and accelerated consumer growth in mind. Visit us on Twitter @Neonstarmedia or Facebook www.facebook.com/Neon-Star-Media. REV Sports Entertainment Inc. (MAVTV Canada), Neon Star Media LLC is subsidiary companies of Neon Star Sports & Entertainment Inc.

