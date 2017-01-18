Drag racing’s top echelon series for the Muscle Car drag racing brand has confirmed some enhancements…

NMCA is proud to announce the addition of the Stock/Super Stock Combo class to their all-American drag racing line-up. The NMCA Muscle Car Nationals presented by E3 Spark Plugs features a six-race series with contingency and a year-end championship where winners take home a Nitto Tire Diamond Tree Ring. Beginning with the season opener in Bradenton, FL on the weekend of March 9-12, the Stock/Super Stock Combo class racers will become part of the exciting NMCA series.

All Stock and Super Stock combinations from NHRA and IHRA are allowed. However, the NMCA event/tech team has put a twist on the conventional method of how the eliminator is run. These changes will add excitement for spectators and allow far more competitors to join the class and be competitive. For a complete list of rules, please click here.

“We’re excited to add a new class to the NMCA championship series,” said Rollie Miller, NMCA General Manager. “We’re glad that we can provide the Stock and Super Stock racers with a quality event in which to race and also give them a decent shot at the Aerospace Components Winner’s Circle and Series Championship!”

NMCA MUSCLE CAR NATIONALS (Schedule) presented by E3 Spark Plugs

March 9-12, 2017

15th Annual NMCA Muscle Car Mayhem

Bradenton Motorsports Park, Bradenton, FL

April 6-9, 2017

9th Annual NMRA/NMCA All-Star Nationals

Atlanta Dragway, Commerce GA

May 18-21, 2017

16th Annual Quick Fuel Technology NMCA Bluegrass Nationals

Featuring the Chevrolet Performance Challenge Series

Beech Bend Raceway, Bowling Green, KY

July 27-30, 2017

12th Annual NMRA/NMCA Super Bowl of Street Legal Drag Racing

Route 66 Raceway, Joliet, IL

August 24-27, 2017

16th Annual Honeywell Garrett NMCA All American Nationals

Featuring the Chevrolet Performance Challenge Series

Summit Motorsports Park, Norwalk, OH

September 21-24, 2017

16th Annual SDPC Race Shop NMCA World Street Finals

Featuring the 11th Annual Chevrolet Performance LSX Shootout

Lucas Oil Raceway, Indianapolis, IN

The NMCA had previously announced it’s popular Chevrolet Performance Challenge Series 2017 Schedule

ProMedia Events, home of the NMCA Muscle Car Drag Racing Series presented by E3 Spark Plugs, is pleased to announce the 2017 schedule for the Chevrolet Performance Challenge Series. Developed from the excitement of the LSX Shootout, the Chevrolet Performance Challenge Series features vehicles equipped with Chevrolet LS and modern LT powerplants taking all-GM racing to a whole new level. With six classes for all levels of participants and Scoggin-Dickey Parts Center as the official Chevrolet dealer at all events, this series is a dream-come-true for racers and enthusiasts of late-model GM-equipped vehicles.

The Chevrolet Performance Challenge Series will run at four select events:

May 18-21, 2017

16th Annual NMCA Bluegrass Nationals

Beech Bend Raceway Park – Bowling Green, KY

August 24-27, 2017

16th Annual NMCA All-American Nationals

Summit Motorsports Park – Norwalk, Ohio

September 8-10, 2017

9th Annual Holley LS Fest

Beech Bend Raceway Park – Bowling Green, KY

September 21-24, 2017

16th Annual NMCA World Street Finals featuring the LSX Shootout

Lucas Oil Raceway – Indianapolis, Indiana

The Chevrolet Performance Challenge Series takes place as a part of the NMCA Muscle Car Nationals, (except in Kentucky where it is part of the Holley LS Fest) which means that spectators will be treated to the absolute best in all-GM performance plus the World’s Fastest Street Cars from the NMCA ranks! NMCA events include Xtreme Pro Mods, Factory Super Cars, NMCA Pro Stock, giant all-domestic car shows on both Saturday and Sunday, huge manufacturers’ midways, swap meets and much more!

For more information about the Chevrolet Performance Challenge Series and the NMCA visit: www.NMCAdigital.com

Posted by Camee Edelbrock

DragRaceCanada File Photos