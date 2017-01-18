Drag racing’s top echelon series for the Muscle Car drag racing brand has confirmed some enhancements…
NMCA is proud to announce the addition of the Stock/Super Stock Combo class to their all-American drag racing line-up. The NMCA Muscle Car Nationals presented by E3 Spark Plugs features a six-race series with contingency and a year-end championship where winners take home a Nitto Tire Diamond Tree Ring. Beginning with the season opener in Bradenton, FL on the weekend of March 9-12, the Stock/Super Stock Combo class racers will become part of the exciting NMCA series.
All Stock and Super Stock combinations from NHRA and IHRA are allowed. However, the NMCA event/tech team has put a twist on the conventional method of how the eliminator is run. These changes will add excitement for spectators and allow far more competitors to join the class and be competitive. For a complete list of rules, please click here.
“We’re excited to add a new class to the NMCA championship series,” said Rollie Miller, NMCA General Manager. “We’re glad that we can provide the Stock and Super Stock racers with a quality event in which to race and also give them a decent shot at the Aerospace Components Winner’s Circle and Series Championship!”
NMCA MUSCLE CAR NATIONALS (Schedule) presented by E3 Spark Plugs
March 9-12, 2017
15th Annual NMCA Muscle Car Mayhem
Bradenton Motorsports Park, Bradenton, FL
April 6-9, 2017
9th Annual NMRA/NMCA All-Star Nationals
Atlanta Dragway, Commerce GA
May 18-21, 2017
16th Annual Quick Fuel Technology NMCA Bluegrass Nationals
Featuring the Chevrolet Performance Challenge Series
Beech Bend Raceway, Bowling Green, KY
July 27-30, 2017
12th Annual NMRA/NMCA Super Bowl of Street Legal Drag Racing
Route 66 Raceway, Joliet, IL
August 24-27, 2017
16th Annual Honeywell Garrett NMCA All American Nationals
Featuring the Chevrolet Performance Challenge Series
Summit Motorsports Park, Norwalk, OH
September 21-24, 2017
16th Annual SDPC Race Shop NMCA World Street Finals
Featuring the 11th Annual Chevrolet Performance LSX Shootout
Lucas Oil Raceway, Indianapolis, IN
The NMCA had previously announced it’s popular Chevrolet Performance Challenge Series 2017 Schedule
ProMedia Events, home of the NMCA Muscle Car Drag Racing Series presented by E3 Spark Plugs, is pleased to announce the 2017 schedule for the Chevrolet Performance Challenge Series. Developed from the excitement of the LSX Shootout, the Chevrolet Performance Challenge Series features vehicles equipped with Chevrolet LS and modern LT powerplants taking all-GM racing to a whole new level. With six classes for all levels of participants and Scoggin-Dickey Parts Center as the official Chevrolet dealer at all events, this series is a dream-come-true for racers and enthusiasts of late-model GM-equipped vehicles.
The Chevrolet Performance Challenge Series will run at four select events:
May 18-21, 2017
16th Annual NMCA Bluegrass Nationals
Beech Bend Raceway Park – Bowling Green, KY
August 24-27, 2017
16th Annual NMCA All-American Nationals
Summit Motorsports Park – Norwalk, Ohio
September 8-10, 2017
9th Annual Holley LS Fest
Beech Bend Raceway Park – Bowling Green, KY
September 21-24, 2017
16th Annual NMCA World Street Finals featuring the LSX Shootout
Lucas Oil Raceway – Indianapolis, Indiana
The Chevrolet Performance Challenge Series takes place as a part of the NMCA Muscle Car Nationals, (except in Kentucky where it is part of the Holley LS Fest) which means that spectators will be treated to the absolute best in all-GM performance plus the World’s Fastest Street Cars from the NMCA ranks! NMCA events include Xtreme Pro Mods, Factory Super Cars, NMCA Pro Stock, giant all-domestic car shows on both Saturday and Sunday, huge manufacturers’ midways, swap meets and much more!
For more information about the Chevrolet Performance Challenge Series and the NMCA visit: www.NMCAdigital.com
Posted by Camee Edelbrock
DragRaceCanada File Photos