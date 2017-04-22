Industry leader VP Racing Fuels® has announced some important top management changes…..



Donato Bonacquisto is the new Director of Marketing. In that position, Bonacquisto will be responsible for advertising, sponsorships, event management and public relations in support of all VP business divisions including Race Fuel, Branding and Consumer Products. “Donato brings a wealth of experience in the marketing, automotive and motorsports industries and we’re confident he’ll hit the ground running to continue the rapid pace of growth we’ve established here at VP,” said Alan Cerwick, President of VP Racing Fuels.

Bonacquisto comes to VP from Hankook Tire America where, as Motorsports and Events Manager, he promoted the Hankook Tire brand in the U.S. market across a mix of professional and amateur motorsports initiatives and top-level events in the consumer, aftermarket and commercial sectors. Prior to that, he held management positions at multiple NASCAR Cup Series teams in both marketing and business development capacities, in addition to tenures with JHE Production Group managing elements of the Sprint title sponsorship with NASCAR and SPEED Channel as Event Marketing Manager. Bonacquisto has also held roles in the automotive industry producing media/press launches at APEX Performance and managing luxury brands including Ferrari, Maserati, Porsche, Aston Martin and Bentley.

Bonacquisto began his career in motorsports competing in SCCA events and continues to pursue racing as a hobby. “I’m excited to join VP and look forward to continuing the very successful growth strategy. VP has always been a recognized brand in the motorsports world, but we are now striving to also achieve that in the branded and consumer products industry and I’m looking forward to applying the knowledge gained over my career to help drive the continued growth and profitability at VP.”

In a related move, VP’s Chief Marketing Officer, Chris Wall, is transitioning to a new position as Senior Director-Branded Retail, responsible for wholesale brand development including both VP-branded gas stations/convenience stores and VP FASTLUBE™ service centers. In his new role, Wall will lead a team of Regional Sales Managers as well as pursue large

customers both nationally and internationally.

“With the rapid growth VP is experiencing, it became imperative that we capitalize on the momentum we’re enjoying and aggressively push our retail branding program forward,” said Cerwick. “Given his success in growing our marketing efforts and experience with our Branding program over the last several years, Chris is well positioned to lead that effort.”

“I am proud of what we have been able to accomplish over the past 2.5 years in company growth and brand recognition. Donato is the right person to keep our momentum moving forward and it gives me a lot of confidence to leave the department in his competent hands,” said Wall. “Taking over the VP branded retail division is a dream come true for me. Leading the set-up of retail VP locations around the world will be a new challenge and extend our brand’s reach on a global scale.”

About VP Racing Fuels

Leveraging its 40+ year racing heritage and reputation for performance, VP Racing Fuels is among the most innovative and fastest growing brands in the country. VP’s retail branding program enables gas stations and convenience stores to reduce their credit card processing expenses and lower their cost of supply as well as increase revenues with new profit centers built on VP-branded products, all while gaining more control over their business.

Best known as the World Leader in Race Fuel Technology™, VP is the Official Racing Fuel of the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, AMA Supercross, World of Outlaws Sprint Cars and Late Models, Pirelli World Challenge, Formula Drift, NMRA, NMCA PDRA and Rally America, among more than 60 VP-sponsored series and sanctioning bodies.

More information is available online at: VPRacingFuels.com

