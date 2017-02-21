Stoney Creek’s Performance Cellar will provide some extra incentive for NHRA Stock/SS class racing this season…

The NHRA Northeast Division is pleased to announce that The Performance Cellar has joined our ever growing list of sponsors for our races!

We proudly announce that The Performance Cellar will present the first Stock/Super Stock Combo racer who runs dead on their dial-in in eliminations on a winning run a $250 gift certificate for The Performance Cellar at each of the three PC Richard.com National Open Series events in Canada. There will be gift Certificates awarded each day of these 3 events. If no one runs dead-on the dial, the certificate will go to the first best reaction time of each day.

The Performance Cellar, located in Stoney Creek Ontario, started in March 1990, operated by Lorraine and Venice Perno. Offering parts, advice and support with every purchase. The early years found them spending many weekends with a support trailer at Toronto Motorsports Park, giving up precious family time to learn more about the nuances of the local drag race scene and get a better handle on what customers really wanted.

Bringing an ability to share information, helping to bring relative newcomers to drag racing, and get them to a confidence level that would allow them to be successful in their own racing adventures. “I am proud to be able to offer this intangible to all of my customers,” says Venice.

More recently Lorraine and Venice campaign their own Super Stock car as well as helping many class and bracket racers in the local area. It is not uncommon to see Venice on his bike going to visit each of his customers at a race event. He will usually dive in and help anyone in need, to help them get to the next round.

Posted by David Mohn – DragRaceCanada File Photo

For more information on the Performance Cellar – click: HERE