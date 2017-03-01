As is always the case – a very strong contingent of Canadian cars were at NHRA Phoenix last weekend….
In addition to that very significant win in the Top Dragster class by Alberta’s Grant Durie — there were a series of close calls within other eliminator categories involving cars from Canada.
Red Deer’s Caitlin Setters had her best NHRA national event finish yet – going all the way to the “final four” in Super Stock before a narrow loss to Jody Lang.
The best NHRA event effort yet by the Paton Racing TF car was witnessed at Phoenix – with Washington-state based driver Shawn Reed guiding the machine to two round wins!
Versatile 2nd generator driver Casey Plaizer had a super showing in Super Gas – going to the “final four” with his team’s Corvette.
We just love the classic ’64 Ford A/SA owned by Alberta’s Tom Nolan and driven by Arizona’s Tibor Kadar.
Kevin Boyer participated in the event’s Top Fuel Harley division. With continued support from Harold Parfett’s Ace Manufacturing company — Boyer went to the semis losing to event winner Ricky House.
Love that big #1 on the scoop of Mike Williams Top Sportsman car! The World Champ went to round #3 at Phoenix
Calgary’s Ken Mostowich had yet another superb event in S/C — he just missed going to the final round with a red-light start in the semi finals.
Regina’s Abe Loewen went to round #3 in Super Stock – before a foul start racing event winner George Stassi.
In Top Fuel Harley racing – Canada’s Mike Perine was the fastest overall – hitting a 227.84 mph terminal speed.
Mark Simmons (from Medicine Hat AB) had a great effort with his new TNT-SRE Top Dragster. He went to round #3 before losing to fellow Albertan Grant Durie.
Mike Lucas – from far north Fort St John BC – entered his super competitive and great looking Camaro in Top Sportsman – advancing to the 3rd round.
Alberta’s Eddy Plaizier tried his hand in NHRA TS national event competition for the first time ever – racing his new Chevy S-10
No doubt that the happiest couple come Sunday night at Phoenix was Grant and Debbie Durie!
All photos by Bob Johnson