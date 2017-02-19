A very important men’s health cause will receive some special recognition during next month’s Motorama Show in Toronto…

A perennial supporter of the Motorama Custom Car & Motorsports Expo presented by Mothers, Prostate Cancer Canada (PCC) has been named as the ‘official charity’ of the biggest car show of its kind, in Canada.

For the 2017 edition of Motorama – which runs March 10, 11 & 12 at Toronto’s International Centre – Prostate Cancer Canada will again have a booth staffed by PCC representatives, many of them cancer survivors, prepared to discuss and inform show visitors about this most commonly diagnosed cancer among Canadian men.

“Our support group has long targeted the car hobby, finding places where we can connect with the ‘boys and their toys’,” explained Prostate Cancer Canada spokesman Jim Dorsey. “The best place to find men, and the ladies who care about them, is around cars. We’ve found that the wives and girlfriends are often the best sales people we have.”

One in eight Canadian men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer during their lifetime. Although the mortality rate has noticeably decreased over the past 15 years due to improved testing and better treatment options, an estimated 4,000 Canadian men succumbed to prostate cancer last year alone.



“The key to surviving prostate cancer is early detection. Getting tested on a regular basis can save your life,” continued Dorsey. “That’s the message that we’re trying to get across at Motorama.”

David Weber, one of the principal partners of Motorama echoes a similar message. “As a prostate cancer survivor myself, I know firsthand how devastating a positive diagnosis can be. I also know firsthand that early detection can mean the difference between life and death, and in my case I was very lucky to find my cancer early. Motorama is pleased to be able to partner with Prostate Cancer Canada at this year’s show.”

Although the primary objective of the appearance of Prostate Cancer Canada is to increase awareness of this painful disease and to encourage regular testing, Motorama and PCC organizers will also be making efforts to race funds for cancer research. Prostate Cancer Canada pledge forms and a donation box will be available to exhibitors and sponsors in the show office, with other donation locations for show visitors spread throughout the Motorama show area.

Prostate Cancer Canada will be located in Booth # 136, in the northwest portion of Hall 1.



ABOUT PROSTATE CANCER CANADA: Prostate Cancer Canada’s vision is to be a global leader in the fight against prostate cancer, earning the enthusiasm and support of Canadians through integrity, compassion, and innovation. PCC is the leading national foundation dedicated to the elimination of the most common cancer in men through research, advocacy, education, support and awareness. For more information, visit www.prostatecancer.ca or see them on Facebook at: www.facebook.com/prostatecancercanada.

ABOUT THE MOTORAMA CUSTOM CAR & MOTORSPORTS EXPO: The third annual Motorama Custom Car & Motorsports Expo Presented by Mothers takes place March 10, 11 & 12, 2017 at The International Centre, across from Toronto’s Pearson International Airport. The show features more than 300,000 square feet of custom cars, hot rods, racing vehicles of all kinds, tuners, displays and exhibitors. Motorama is Canada’s biggest late-winter celebration of automobiles and motorsports.

For information about the show, including tickets, sponsorship and exhibitor opportunities, and more, call (416) 962-7223, email info@MotoramaShow.com or visit www.MotoramaShow.com.

Posted by Greg MacPherson – DragRaceCanada File Photos