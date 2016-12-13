Racers and fans within the Province of Quebec will once again benefit from their own home-grown drag racing series in 2017…

2017 Super Tour schedule unveiled! –– Frog Promotions has unveiled the “Super Tour” dates for next season. As was the case in 2016, a total of four events will be held at three different tracks within the Province of Quebec.



The 2017 Racing Season will launch on May 26 to 28 at ICAR Mirabel for the Super Tour Spring Classic. For the second year in a row, Frog Promotions returns to ICAR for their opening weekend. ”Even with rain forecast, last year’s event saw a huge number of racers showing up to start the racing season with us. With Mother Nature on our side, we sure can start the season on a high note again in 2017” told Frog Promotions President, Fred Angers.

The second event of the season will be held on June 16-18 at Napierville Dragway for the Super Tour Summer Classic. ”Our 2016 event at Napierville was a huge success and with all the improvements the Brunet Family is putting on the race track, it was a no brainer to us to come back at Napierville in 2017” added Angers.

A two months pause will give Super Tour members the opportunity to race at other events. ”It’s very important for us not to get any schedule conflicts with other race track. With a limited amount of summer weekends in the Canada, it’s very difficult to get a weekend where we can get all the racers at one place. That’s why we limit ourselves to four events per year” explained Frog Promotions Marketing Director, Jay Beaulieu.



Racers will be back on track at Luskville Dragway for the Super Tour Labor Day Classic, on September 1-3. The highest car count of last season was registered at Luskville with more than 70 Super Pro and a total of 150 entries. Arnie Malcolm and his team already began track improvements with a new concrete section and the addition of a new asphalted parking space next spring.

The Super Tour National Finals will be held on September 22-24 at ICAR Mirabel. With the huge success this race got in the last two years, the Super Tour team didn’t want to miss the opportunity to come back at Mirabel for the final race of the season.

For more information check out the 2017 season schedule presentation video: HERE

Renegade Named Official Fuel of Quebec Super Tour

DB Performances has confirmed that Renegade Race Fuel will be the official fuel for the 2017 Super Tour.

Based from Bowling Green KY., Renegade has for more then 15 years offered to it’s customers a unique product and with a national distribution network Renegade Race Fuel has become the best kept secret in the racing world!

Renegade is a leader in the research, sales and marketing of performance racing fuel with the highest product quality on the market.

DB Performance and Renegade Race Fuel are proud to partner up with Frog Promotions to become the official Race Fuel of the Super Tour. Renegade Race Fuel will present the 2017 Super Tour Summer Classic which will be held at Naperville Dragway on June 16-18.

Renegade products are available in the Montreal area at PARA Performance Speed Shop (Terrebonne PQ) and also in Eastern Quebec at Octane Performance Centre (Riviera-du-Loup PQ)

“We are currently finalizing an agreement to launch a big giveaway program with Renegade – which will be awesome with our members,” said Super Tour marketing director Jay Beaulieu.

DB Performance President Stephane Bernier added, “We are very excited to have signed this deal and are pleased with the professionalism of the Super Tour organization. ”

Both DB Performance and the Super Tour will also share a booth at the next Salon Autosport event in Quebec City.

Posted by:

Jerome Beaulieu – Marketing Director Frog Promotions / Super Tour : jay@dragracequebec.com

For additional Super Tour information and updates visit: www.DragRaceQuebec.com