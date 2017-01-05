Quebec’s aggressive Super Tour ET Bracket Racing Series has further enhanced it’s product with a new website launch…

The brand new www.BracketSuperTour.ca is now online!

You’ll find out all you need to know about the 2017 Super Tour events. The new website is accessible by both your computer and your smartphone. You will find all the information about the races promoted by Frog Promotions.



All the Press Releases to announce partnerships, contests and promotions are available in French and English to accommodate as many fans as possible.

Under the “Events” tab you’ll find the dates of the four events of the next season. The official flyers with more details of the events will be posted in the next few weeks. Under the ” Race ” tab you’ll find important information for racers such as Race Rules, Registration Fees, Payouts and most importantly the online form to become a member. Under the “Results” tab you’ll see the list of all the Race Winners and Appreciation Giveaways Winners from all the events presented by Frog Promotions.

Last year’s Super Pro and Pro Rankings are available. That’s also where the 2017 Rankings will be posted when the season will begin.

Do not forget to visit the “Sponsors” section and buy products from the companies that support our sport! Several partnership will be announced in the coming weeks. If you need any questions or you need additional information, please feel free to use the ‘Join us’ section to contact the Frog Promotions team.



Before completing your membership registration, be sure to check out the Renegade Promo from participating Distributors! With the purchase of a Renegade Race Fuel product, your Super Tour Membership is free. All the information is available on the website.

Have a Good visit! www.BracketSuperTour.ca

Posted by: Jerome Beaulieu