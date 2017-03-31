An important associate sponsor has renewed it’s commitment to the Joe’s Transmission TNT Super Series…

Joe Boniferro, Director of Competition for the Joe’s Transmission TNT Super Series, is very pleased to announce that REVS Full Throttle Powersports has just signed up for another three years as the official sponsor of the prestigious TNTSS RACE OF CHAMPIONS.

The REVS Full Throttle Powersports TNTSS RACE OF CHAMPIONS began in 2011 and puts the best against the best in sportsman drag racing. It pays $1200/win and has NO ENTRY FEE. The only way to get in is to be a past winner in TNT Super Series competition.

For 2017, the ROC will be held on Saturday June 24 during the regular TNTSS event at St Thomas Raceway Park in Sparta, Ontario. There will be no qualifying runs for the ROC and the field will be laddered for round one.

Boniferro is very quick to thank Kasey and Butch and the complete staff at REVS Full Throttle Powersports for their continued support of the highly competitive 10.90 series. “I encourage all the members of our series to think of them when looking for all their off-road and watercraft equipment and parts!” said Boniferro.

Currently there are 35 racers eligible to run in the REVS Full Throttle Powersports TNTSS RACE OF CHAMPIONS.

To learn more about the Joe’s Transmission TNT Super Series and how you can be a part of the best sportsman series on the planet, visit www.tntsuperseries.com or www.facebook.com/TNTSuperSeries and sign up for the mailing list.

About REVS Full Throttle Powersports:

REVS Full Throttle Powersports is a full line BRP Platinum dealer located at 42 Darte Drive in Welland, Ontario. They have a large inventory of in stock Sea-Doo, Ski-doo, Can-Am ATV’s and Can-AM Spyders. REVS is also a full service shop with licensed BRP technicians and work on any model of pwc, sleds, atv’s and motorbikes. Ask about their 4.99% financing on all BRP products. Call 1-866-774-0909 or visit www.revsfullthrottle.com and ride away with your dream ride today.

About the Joe’s Transmission TNT Super Series (TNTSS):

Since it began in 2006, the TNT Super Series has grown into one of the strongest, most competitive sportsman drag racing series in North America and has catapulted many competitors to success on the national stage.

The TNTSS is a self-governing organization operating with input from its teams. Based on NHRA’s Super Street & IHRA’s Hot Rod classes, competitors run on a 10.90 index in the 1/4 mile (7.00 in the 1/8 mile) and race for a guaranteed purse that pays back more than 100% of the racer’s entry fees. The yearend points fund provides $15,000 cash & prizes to the top finishers.

The TNTSS is committed to providing the highest level of competition backed by solid media support to showcase its participants across North America. Events are contested at various drag racing facilities in southern Ontario and western New York and put on a spectacular show for the drag racing fan.



About Joe’s Transmission:

Joe Boniferro has owned and operated Joe’s Transmission Service in Niagara Falls, Ontario since 1984. From the original single bay location, the business has progressed to a six bay, five employee automotive complex on Arthur Street. The two storey building houses Joe’s Transmission (Commercial, Fleet and Performance Divisions) and Al’s Radiator Service. They sell and install aftermarket high performance parts and accessories. As a Firestone Dealer they sell and install drag racing tires. Their specialty is building and repairing high performance transmissions.

Contact Joe and his team at (905) 374-6116 or visit them online at www.joestransmission.com

Posted by Lewis Robinson