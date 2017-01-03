Highly reputed Canadian-based RPM MAGAZINE has set their first Extreme Event for 2017!…

RPM MAG will be a big part of the new SHAKEDOWN event – which will be held next summer (July 28th) at St. Thomas Raceway Park in Ontario.

“In 2016 we went from Arizona in March, to Texas, Colorado, Ohio and everywhere in between, then even out to PEI, Canada in August.” says RPM MAG Editor In Chief Chris Biro. “We missed doing a race event in Ontario, the drag racing hub of Canada, as quite frankly we just had too much on the go, but that is about to change.”

The new SMACKDOWN event, to be held July 28th weekend at St. Thomas Raceway Park in Sparta, Ontario, Canada, has amassed a complete lineup of heads-up, index and Pro Tree bracket classes, a MEGA special guest (to be announced in coming weeks), and even added a Jet Car show to entice a new generation of drag race spectators out to the track, knowing that once they come out they will be hooked on wild doorslammer action!

“Event organizers are very excited and tell us that they’re in it for the long haul. In contrast to organizations working against each other, there has actually been a solid meeting of the minds for this event. Race orgs from Ontario, Canada have combined efforts with their counterparts from Quebec and the United States to support the event,” adds Biro. “And anything that benefits and helps grow the fast car culture using cooperation as a means to get the job done…RPM is in!



The organizations that have stepped up to date to be part of the SMACKDOWN to date are:

Ontario Grudge Wars

Race The North

Buffalo Street Outlaws

Quebec Grudge Wars

Northern Racing Unlimited

Ontario Street Outlaws

Headlining the July SMACKDOWN will be a heads-up, no-time Small Tire Shootout with 2 classes, Street and Outlaw. Another long-anticipated heads-up class, PLATE NITROUS, will add maximum excitement along with the Ontario Street Outlaws LIST and UNLIMITED classes. The Pro Tree Racing Association will bring 5 classes of Index and Pro Tree racing and the Canadian Manual Transmission Racers have added their PRO STICK class to the lineup, as well.

The Jets will debut Friday night to get the crowd riled up and word is there will be special HEADS-UP GRUDGE MATCH-RACES both Friday and Saturday night.

Guest announcers for the weekend will be the team of Kelly Cooper (PTRA) and RPM MAG’S own Chris Biro.

Karbelt www.karbelt.com and Parts Pro www.partspro.ca have already signed on in support of the event as Presenting sponsors and there will be more exciting sponsor news coming very soon.

For SMACKDOWN EVENT information visit www.smackdownevents.com

Posted by Trish Biro