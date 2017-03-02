Innovative Canadian drag racing proponent John Scotti has announced plans to sweeten the pot this season….

DragRaceCanada has now received confirmation as well as early details for John Scotti’s 2nd version for a very lucrative Stock/Super Stock Shootout event which will go down at Cayuga Dragway this summer.

This creative event which last year paid out the largest purse in Canadian history for NHRA legal Stock and Super Stock race cars, will once again happen over the Father’s Day Weekend, as part of NHRA’s Division One National Open – June 16-18th.

There will some open testing on the Friday following by two separate events – for each of Saturday and Sunday. In total the purse for Stock and Super Stock class competitors will now be $25,000 (US$).

“Once again this year the John Scotti and Canadian Drag Racing Hall of Fame will be back with the largest event of the year for Stock and Super Stock cars,” confirmed Claude Scotti. “ After such great success last year – this year the payout has been increased significantly.”

The Stock/Super Stock Shootout event is used as a primary and very effective tool to focus attention to both Scotti’s Canadian Drag Racing Hall of Fame as well as John Scotti’s Muscle Cars and Classics collection – which are both located in the Montreal area.

Last season the event drew in over 70 entries from across the region in Canada and the USA. Expectations are that over 100 cars could be present for the 2017 event.

Racers are invited to pre-register now — you can do that by clicking ad below:



DragRaceCanada will provide addition details on this event going forward.

To review DragRaceCanada’s Photo Gallery highlights from the inaugural 2016 Stock/Super Stock Shootout race click: HERE

Post and photos by Bruce Biegler