Transplanted Canadian Melanie Salemi’s “Purple Reign” Pro Mod will again showcase the iconic Strange Engineering logo this season…

Recently, the Buffalo NY based MSM team and Strange put the final touches on their 2018 partnership at the Performance Racing Industry trade show in Indianapolis, Indiana in December.



Melanie stated, “Strange is just one of those companies that is great to be involved with. We not only use Strange Engineering products on my Pro Mod but we sell their products through our business which has built a great friendship over the years. We have been providing direct feedback from our car with on track experience with Jeff and J.C. They really are first class people to deal with. It’s great to be able to provide raw data and product feedback directly to Strange.”

In 2017 Melanie (who is originally from Orillia Ontario) and her team placed 3rd in the PDRA Pro Boost Class for the second consecutive year and have high expectations for themselves for this upcoming season. “We enjoy working with the Salemi’s and having our brand being recognized on a prominent competitor’s vehicle, we are looking forward to being able to have even more exposure in 2018 as Melanie will race the entire NHRA E3 Sparkplugs Pro Mod schedule.” explained Strange Engineering’s J.C. Cascio. Salemi and her team will be taking their 68 Firebird to compete within the Ultra competitive NHRA E3 Sparkplugs ¼ mile Pro Mod class for the 2018 season. Be sure to follow Strange Engineering’s & Melanie Salemi’s social media outlets to keep up with all news and race results.

ABOUT STRANGE ENGINEERING — Strange Engineering has over five decades of manufacturing, design and engineering innovation, quality & unsurpassed customer service. This rich drag racing heritage and a relentless need to innovate for all forms, including NHRA, NMRA and NMCA racers. We are a family company that has been manufacturing driveline and suspension components for many forms of racing since 1964. Strange Engineering has become a household word among racers and crew chiefs in the drag racing industry by developing an impressive line-up of innovative products that include rear axles, drag brakes, coil over shocks, coilover struts and complete rear end assemblies. Our in-house engineers have continually looked for new ways to create and improve drag racing components which has kept Strange Engineering the drag racing market leader for over 50 years.

ABOUT MELANIE SALEMI MOTORSPORTS — A dedicated racer since 1996, Melanie Salemi competed in her second full season of Pro Modified in 2017. In her first two full seasons behind the wheel of a Pro Mod, Melanie placed 3rd in championship points in the ultra competitive Pro Boost class of the Professional Drag Racers Association (PDRA). Melanie became the first female driver to win in the PDRA’s Pro Boost class in 2015 and backed it up in 2017 with another Pro Boost victory. For the 2018 season, the Melanie Salemi Motorsports team will turn their focus to the NHRA quarter-mile E3 Sparkplugs Pro Modified 12 race schedule which will take the team across the USA. Melanie and her team strive to improve on their personal best performance of 5.71 sec. @ 251 mph in the quarter mile, and 3.72 sec. @ 201 mph in the eighth mile.