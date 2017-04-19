We like the determination shown for a grassroots Ontario drag racing circuit that will enter it’s second year of existence during 2017…

Ontario Street Outlaws – who during it’s inaugural campaign last season played host to four events — will be back at it with more membership and more momentum.

According to circuit director and founder Paul Norris (from Midland, ON) things are lining up rather nicely for this year.

“Because last year was our first year of doing all this – I was a bit skeptical and cautious on how it would all play out,” he stated. “But at the first race when there was a line up at the gate to get in I knew it was going to be a great. We ran 4 races last year and the car counts got bigger each race. By the time the last race was done we had 45 cars registered.”

“This year we are targeting bigger and better — we have six events on the schedule and support has been incredible,” he continued. “The sponsors are coming on board this year and the interest from racers and even spectators is growing . We will be having payouts this year at our events — compared to last year when we just had trophies. Last year was all out of pocket this year sponsors are picking up the prize tab.”

Paul confirmed that while attending the Motorama Car Show and Motorsports Expo last month (at Mississauga) he was very impressed by the interest shown for his display booth from racers and the public.

“We found out that many people want to be involved who have never been to a race track before,” he added. “For some the reason is they feel that they don’t have a car capable of running with our cars — but they still want to have that (area code) sticker on there car. I think that’s kind of cool and is telling us something!”

The series features two categories of entry level for fast street car racers. One for completely legal street driven cars (with plates and certification) and a second for non-street legal configuration cars. Nurturing competition between the five area codes within the province of Ontario is one of the series’ primary goals.

Norris did confirm that some different dimensions could be added to his events again this season (which are scheduled at Cayuga Dragway and St. Thomas Raceway Park) including putting together a car show and cruise night kind of deal at some point during the season.

For more information – connect to the Ontario Street Outlaws FB page: HERE

Posted by Bruce Biegler