A significant engine upgrade is designed to afford more racing opportunity for British Columbia’s Dal Shanga…

The Surrey BC based fast Street Car specialist has revealed a new motor program for the upcoming season which will allow him (with his turbocharged 2009 model Ford Mustang) to now dabble within Western Canadian Pro Mod class racing next season.

“We have sold our record setting 430″ Small Block Ford engine,” Dal reported. “We were tired of bringing our knife (SBF) to a gun fight, so we needed to step up our powerplant to compete in the highly competitive Pro Mod class.”

Dal’s record-setting Pro Street classed 2009 model Mustang is currently at Diversified Race Cars where it is being outfitted with a new BAE Hemi acquired from TAD racer and multi event winner, Shawn Cowie. The car is also being updated with adjustable 4-link brackets and other upgrades to handle the estimated extra 1500 HP that will now be available for the team.

“The BAE Hemi is being freshened and modified for our Alamo GTX 88mm turbochargers,” Dal continued. “We had a custom billet intake manifold built by Thomsen Motorsports. The manifold started out with an aluminum chuck weighing 300 lbs hat was machined down to only 33 lbs.and then anodized in a killer black finish. We will be adding twin Turbosmart race port blow-off valves in order to keep our throttle body blades from folding over with the anticipated 50+ psi of boost we plan on running. The Windberg crankshaft is protected with King Engine Bearings, and lubricated with Lucas 50W oil. The crank will rotate GRP aluminum rods and boost friendly JE Pistons. Smith Brothers Pushrods will rotate the T&D rocker arms.”

Shanga also confirmed that his driveline will also employ a Hutch modified TH400 built around a ReId aftermarket case and bellhousing and also a PTC bolt together torque converter to spool Alamo 88mm Turbochargers.

“We may make a switch in our EFI program to the new Haltech 2500 Elite,” he added. “We don’t want to run a mag but would prefer to run CNP (coil near plug) and the new Haltech 2500 Elite contains all of the latest electronics to achieve our goals.”

Dal’s team is excited about the possibilities for the upcoming 2017 season. They will target some participation at select WDRL Pro Mod races next summer and also plan to attend again the marquee Street Car Super Nationals at Las Vegas next November.

Posted by Bruce Biegler