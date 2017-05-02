The date for Quebec’s Super Tour National Championship season opener is now on the horizon….

It’ s now less than a month before the Super Tour National Championship season begins. The snow is melted and the weather is warmer! All Signs that racing starts soon! The first two races of the Super Tour National Championship presented by PARA Performance are on the schedule in a few weeks.



The popular Bracket Racing series returns for a second season with the same great formula as last year. The first weekend presented by Pointe-Claire Steel Distribution in collaboration with Quick Blade Wipers and the CLR Mechanic will take place on May 27 and 28 at ICAR Mirabel.

ZEREX Super Pro racers will compete for $5,000 to win each day and a total of $ 16,200 in guaranteed payouts. As for the PENNZOIL Pro racers, they will compete for $ 2,000 to the winner each day and a total of $ 7,000 for the weekend.

You must register to enter the National Championship chase. $100 fee for the ZEREX Super Pro class with the National Champion winner $ 3,000. $75 for the PENNZOIL Pro class with the National Champion receiving $1,000. In each class, the top 15 racers will be rewarded. You can register online at BracketSuperTour.ca or at the Super Tour tent on Raceday. More than 60 racers have already confirmed their presence!

Current Super Pro National Champion Kyle Jessup of Renfrew, Ontario won last year’s Saturday race against Phil Panaritis from Montreal. Current Pro National Champion Fred McDonald also won top honors that same day. On Sunday, in an all-Ontario final, Dale Gauthier from Belleville, Ontario, won the race over Derek Malcolm from Ottawa in the Super Pro class. In the Pro class, Martin Lassiseraye from Quebec City defeated Karl McDonald from Montreal.

The weekend will start on Friday, May 26 at 4 pm with $20 open test’n tune followed by a Gambler’s Race at 7 pm. Racers can access the site from 10:00 am in the morning. Saturday the gates will open at 8:00 am with testing starting at 9:30 am and eliminations in the early afternoon. General admission is $15 on Friday, $25 each day for Saturday and Sunday or $45 for the full weekend. NO additional entry fee with a racer’s weekend entry.

The traditional Saturday night Dinner with grills and hot dogs is back, courtesy of Chef André and RemorquesMontreal.com. A ton of giveaways will be distributed at the Metaux Angers Party.

The results of each Super Tour National Championship races will be broadcast on RDS2 as part of the Festidrag.TV program hosted by Martin D’Anjou.



The Bracket Super Tour was created by the racers, for the racers! Enjoy your summer with a championship held on 4 weekends only! Do not be afraid of bad weather forecasts, we will do everything to race. More than $100,000 up for grabs in Super Pro and $ 40,000 up for grabs for the Pro, guaranteed 100%!

The highest caliber of racing, the biggest party! Do not miss the first two rounds of the Super Tour National Championship at ICAR Mirabel May 26-28, 2017!

For more information visit: BracketSuperTour.ca

Posted by Jerome Beaulieu ( Marketing Director Frog Promotions/Super Tour)

jay@dragracequebec.com