Very cool stuff for 2017 from one of Canada’s most famous Top Alcohol Funny Car camps….

The Welland Ontario-based Kardiac Kids, a team which includes Canadian drag racing patriarch Larry Dobbs, Larry’s son Kevin Hobbs and fast rising circuit driver Tyler Scott are giving the racing public something pretty special this season.

During the recent NHRA regional and national events held at Gainesville Raceway in Florida the race team for the first time debuted a very slick new 2017 Chevy Camaro.

This new Camaro body, which was manufactured by Five Star was then configured and motif applied to resemble one of Chevrolet’s new “50th Edition” Camaros which will be sold on a limited basis this season to commemorate the milestone 50th anniversary of that iconic body style.

“We really liked what Chevy was doing with their “Fifty” so we wanted to try to capture that theme on our car,” stated Kevin Dobbs. “It’s pretty special and I believe we are the first.”

Dobbs also revealed that the new Camaro body does offer his race team some additional advantages in addition to simply looking good.

“The Chevy Monte Carlo body that we got from Mickey Ferro and that we ran the past couple of seasons was in fact built for nitro racing — so it was heavier,” Kevin added. “This new Camaro is lighter and purpose built for the Top Alcohol class, it’s more streamlined with less surface area. We think all that will help equate to a more competitive car.”

The Camaro has been installed on their team’s very tired and true chassis which they have been in fact running since 1999. The team will also be applying their same tune-up with which they have made significant strides forward with the past couple seasons.

A nice new dimension for the race team this season on the sponsorship front for 2017 is some deeper involvement from Harmon Heavy Vehicle Specialists (Cambridge ON) who have taken on a more primary role. Napier Sports Tents and Jim Scott Enterprises will also continue the back the race team’s program.

Fans can look for the new Camaro to be entered at select NHRA regional and national event races as well as some participation within the NDRA’s 3-race Funny Car series in Canada this summer.

Post and photos by Bruce Biegler