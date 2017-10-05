We believe independent events remain the backbone of drag racing…..check out some motorsports art from two of the most impressive dates so far this season…

Cool imagery and cool cars from two of DragRaceCanada’s top contributing photographers are now added to our co-production LoudMusicLoudCars all media gallery site.

You can check out Randy Anderson visions from last weekend’s “Nitro Revival” event in SoCal and also more of Brennan Shortall’s captures from the recent “Shakedown at the Summit” event in Ohio.

Click on the banner below to select and view these event presentations.