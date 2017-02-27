Eastern Canada’s TNT Super Series has revealed it’s 2017 event schedule…..

The long lasting and popular series which features great regional index racing situated within both Canada and the USA will in 2017 enter it’s 2nd decade.

The Joe’s Transmission presented TNT Super Series brings the best drivers from the US and Canada together for events in both southern Ontario and western New York.

Returning in 2017 is the 2nd annual TNTSS 5K presented by Roy & Tara Lister. The 5K is a $5000 to win race with a guaranteed purse and no minimum car count. It will again be held alongside the IHRA event at Empire Dragway on Friday August 18.

The 2017 TNTSS season is all double race weekends – except for the 5K. The season begins Memorial Day weekend at Lancaster’s 1/8 mile on Friday and then Empire’s 1/4 mile on Saturday – Again this year both of these are GUARANTEED $1000 to win thanks to Steve’s Electric.



The series then crosses into Canada and hits St Thomas Raceway Park on June 24-25. Back to the US on July 14-15 for another Friday-Saturday double and then on to Toronto Motorsports Park on July 29-30.

The 5K on Friday August 18 at Empire will be part of the IHRA Summit Sportsman National Championship weekend event with live coverage streamed online by MotorManiaTV. Last year’s TNTSS 5K drew 72 cars for the round one call.

The 2017 TNTSS season will wrap up on Championship Weekend beginning Friday September 8 at Lancaster and concluding Saturday September 9 at Empire.

The TNTSS continues to offer 10.90 racers one of the best payout structures in the industry hands down – just like it always has – along with specialty awards and contingency postings at every race.

To learn more about how the Joe’s Transmission TNT Super Series and how you can be a part of it, visit www.tntsuperseries.com or www.facebook.com/TNTSuperSeries and sign up for the mailing list.

2017 Joe’s Transmission TNT Super Series SCHEDULE

Friday May 26 – Lancaster National Speedway & Dragway

Saturday May 27 – Empire Dragway

Saturday June 24 – St Thomas Raceway Park

Sunday June 25 – St Thomas Raceway Park

Friday July 14 – Lancaster National Speedway & Dragway

Saturday July 15 – Empire Dragway

Saturday July 29 – Toronto Motorsports Park

Sunday July 30 – Toronto Motorsports Park

Friday August 18 – 2nd Annual $5K – Empire Dragway

Friday September 8 – Lancaster National Speedway & Dragway

Saturday September 9 – Empire Dragway

About the Joe’s Transmission TNT Super Series (TNTSS):

Since it began in 2006, the TNT Super Series has grown into one of the strongest, most competitive sportsman drag racing series in North America and has catapulted many competitors to success on the national stage.

The TNTSS is a self-governing organization operating with input from its teams. Based on NHRA’s Super Street & IHRA’s Hot Rod classes, competitors run on a 10.90 index in the 1/4 mile (7.00 in the 1/8 mile) and race for a guaranteed purse that pays back more than 100% of the racer’s entry fees. The yearend points fund provides $15,000 cash & prizes to the top finishers.

The TNTSS is committed to providing the highest level of competition backed by solid media support to showcase its participants across North America. Events are contested at various drag racing facilities in southern Ontario and western New York and put on a spectacular show for the drag racing fan.

About Joe’s Transmission

Joe Boniferro has owned and operated Joe’s Transmission Service in Niagara Falls, Ontario since 1984. From the original single bay location, the business has progressed to a six bay, five employee automotive complex on Arthur Street. The two storey building houses Joe’s Transmission (Commercial, Fleet and Performance Divisions) and Al’s Radiator Service. They sell and install aftermarket high performance parts and accessories. As a Firestone Dealer they sell and install drag racing tires. Their specialty is building and repairing high performance transmissions.

Contact Joe and his team at (905) 374-6116 or visit them online at www.joestransmission.com

Posted by Lewis Robinson – DragRaceCanada file photos