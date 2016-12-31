Eastern Canada’s formidable drag racing circuit exclusive to 10.90 class cars included an impressive season run for Niagara-based Jim Thomson…

For only the third time since the series began in 2006, a Canadian has won the Joe’s Transmission TNT Super Series championship. Jim Thomson from Niagara Falls, Ontario put down an impressive performance in 2016 on his way to 765 points and his first TNTSS title.

Highlights from Thomson’s championship run include a runner-up on opening weekend at Cayuga, a quarter-final at Empire and a semi-final at the TNTSS $5K in August. That put him in the points lead going into championship weekend.

That’s where he qualified number one and went on to win on the Friday night at Lancaster to clinch the championship – with one more race remaining.

The southern Ontario racer proved that you don’t need a big tire, high horsepower car to win in one of the most competitive series in sportsman drag racing.

His 1972 Nova with a 9″ rear tire and leaf spring suspension puts down numbers better than most. Out of the ten race TNTSS season, Thomson qualified top 3 or better SIX times, including two number ones.

What is so impressive is his ability to dominate on both the quarter mile and the eighth mile. Thomson – who was the 2014 TNTSS Driver of the Year – finished an impressive 146 points ahead of second place and didn’t fall below third in the points all season.

This is Thomson’s fourth time in the top ten & first championship. He took home a prize package worth over $4500 in cash and prizes.

“I would like to thank my wife (Raeann) and sons (Jimmy and Curt) for supporting me,” said Thomson at the annual TNTSS Awards Night on November 12. “I need to thank Joe Boniferro (Joe’s Transmission) and my brother Rob (Four Seasons Roofing) for the support they give me every year. Also Kevin Goodacre for keeping an eye out in the burnout.”

Thomson was quick to thank everyone involved in the TNTSS. “I can’t thank them enough. From all the sponsors for the champion’s prize package to the weekly event presenters. Joe and Ted put on a great series like everyone knows. And Nicole Jablonski and Charlene Lepp help out on race days – Want to thank them as well.”

“I was really happy with the way this year started out for me as I was shaking the rust off. Half way through last year, I had problems with a crack in a cylinder head. Over the winter I had the head welded up and the car got back to normal. Then half way through this year the head started leaking again. From then on it was ceramic seal every few races!”

Thomson went on, “The racers in this series are the best around, not only for driving but just hanging out with. I hope my sponsors (Joes Transmission and Four Seasons Roofing ) realize how much I appreciate their support.”



2016 Joe’s Transmission TNT Super Series Points Standings – Top Ten (Final)

1 Jim Thomson 765

2 Dave Gunn 619

3 Harry Phelps 608

4 David Surmatchewski 596

5 Jason/JJ Vitez/Jablonski 593

6 Bill Elekes 590

7 Ryan Boniferro 589

8 Art Jones 582

9 Billy Ryan 578

10 Paul/Pat Young/P Boniferro 550

To learn more about the Joe’s Transmission TNT Super Series and how you can become a part of it, visit www.tntsuperseries.com or www.facebook.com/TNTSuperSeries and sign up for the mailing list.

About the Joe’s Transmission TNT Super Series (TNTSS):



Since it began in 2006, the TNT Super Series has grown into one of the strongest, most competitive sportsman drag racing series in North America and has catapulted many competitors to success on the national and divisional stages.

The TNTSS is a self-governing organization with input from its teams. Based on NHRA’s Super Street & IHRA’s Hot Rod classes, competitors run on a 10.90 index in the 1/4 mile (7.00 in the 1/8 mile) and race for a guaranteed purse that pays back more than 100% of the racer’s entry fees. The yearend points fund provides cash & prizes to the top eight finishers and the Series Champion receives a prize package worth over $4000.00.

The TNTSS is committed to providing the highest level of competition backed by solid media support to showcase its participants across North America. Events are contested at various drag racing facilities in southern Ontario and western New York and put on a spectacular show for the drag racing fan.

About Joe’s Transmission:

Joe Boniferro has owned and operated Joe’s Transmission Service in Niagara Falls, Ontario since 1984. From the original single bay location, the business has progressed to a six bay, five employee automotive complex on Arthur Street. The two storey building houses Joe’s Transmission (Commercial, Fleet and Performance Divisions) and Al’s Radiator Service. They sell and install aftermarket high performance parts and accessories. As a Firestone Dealer they sell and install drag racing tires. Their specialty is building and repairing high performance transmissions.

Contact Joe and his team at (905) 374-6116 or visit them online at www.joestransmission.com

Posted by Lewis Robinson

DragRaceCanada file photos