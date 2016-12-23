Eastern Canada’s formidable Napa/Autopro USDRS has revealed it’s 2017 racing event schedule…

Continuing it’s growth and entering it’s 3rd year of operations, the New Hamburg Ontario based USDRS series will present 5 events in 2017, has added a new class for competition and is committed to increasing it’s brand awareness.

The 2017 season will kick off once again at Toronto Motorsports Park, May 20-21 (Victoria Day Weekend); this weekend has become synonymous for the start of the drag racing season in Canada.



The Canadian Nitro Nationals, June 30-July 2 also at Toronto Motorsports Park is the second event; over the past 2 years, this event has proven to be Canada’s Biggest Drag Race, with July 1 being Canada Day (and Canada’s 150th Birthday) 2017 will be even bigger!

EVENT DATES

Season Opener May 20-21 Toronto Motorsports Park

Canadian Nitro Nationals June 30-July 2 Toronto Motorsports Park

Stratford Spectacular July 14-16 Grand Bend Motorplex

Mid-Summer Madness August 12-13 To be released later

Thunder by the Beach September 1-3 Grand Bend Motorplex

August 12-13 will be the fourth event date for the season. More details of this event will be released in January.



The season will conclude once again back at Grand Bend Motorplex, September 1-3 for the Thunder by the Beach. For the past 2 years this event has hosted the biggest turnout of racers for the year.

“Watching this series grow only motivates us more. We have put a lot of time and effort into ensuring that we race in front of the largest crowds possible. One of our main goals for this year is to further increase exposure for all of our participants. With the diversity of drag racing, every spectator should be able to find a racer that they can relate to and cheer on. As a series, it’s our job to ensure that happens.” Steve Martin, Series Director.



The USDS will be introducing a new class for 2017, a class that is geared towards the future of the sport. Junior Pro (J/Pro) will see children racing junior dragsters down the eighth mile racetrack on a 7.90 index. Also new for 2017, racers in the highly competitive Outlaw 10.5 class will be eligible to collect points in the Mickey Thompson Outlaw 10.5 National Championship Series just by competing at USDS events.



Further details for the series will be released at a later date.

For more information visit NAPAShowdowns.com.

Posted by: Steve Martin Series Director

DragRaceCanada File Photos