VP Racing Fuels has signed a multi-year extension for their Official Fuel and fuel service agreement with Rockingham Dragway in North Carolina.

“Rockingham has an ongoing 37-year streak as the host of at least one major national drag racing championship,” offered Nick Fontana, VP Racing Fuels Operations Manager – South, “We’ve been their fuel of choice for what will be twelve years with this agreement. They put on a great show and Steve Earwood continues to strive to make the track even better every year.”

Rockingham Dragway is in its fifth decade of operation as a upper echelon American drag racing facility, one that for all but three years since 1969 has hosted at least one major event under the sanction of either the now defunct American Hot Rod Association, the International Hot Rod Association or the National Hot Rod Association.

“We have renewed with VP Racing Fuels for another three-year stint,” offered Rockingham Dragway owner Steve Earwood, “Making nine years we have enjoyed serving our racers with great VP products. Not only is their fuel unrivaled, but also their traction compounds, particularly LC5, LC7 and Starting Line Resin (SLR), give us the best possible traction in all weather conditions. The service by our VP distributor, Bobby Taylor Oil Company, is unparalleled with furnishing us with products in a timely manner and with maintaining our equipment.”

About VP Racing Fuels:

VP Racing Fuels is best known as the World Leader in Race Fuel Technology™, fueling champions in virtually every form of motorsport on land, sea and air since 1975. VP is the Official Racing Fuel of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, AMA Supercross, NMRA, NMCA, World of Outlaws Sprint Cars and Late Models, Pirelli World Challenge, PDRA, Rally America, SCORE, and ARA among more than 60 VP-sponsored series and sanctioning bodies.

As part of a retail branding program, gas stations and convenience stores across the U.S. are being branded as VP Racing Fuels, with each providing distribution for VP’s other product lines, including ethanol-free VP Small Engine Fuels, formulated for 2- and 4-cycle outdoor power equipment; VP Madditive® performance chemicals; VP Hi-Performance Lubricants; VP PowerWash™; and VP PowerMaster® hobby fuels for R/C racing. VP’s most recent diversification efforts include the introduction of VP Hi-Performance Lubricants in conjunction with the launch of quick lube facilities branded VP Racing FASTLUBE™.”

For more information about VP and its products for consumers, enthusiasts, and racers visit www.vpracingfuels.com