The PDRA welcomes back VP Racing Fuels as the Official Fuel of the PDRA for the fourth consecutive year…..

VP will continue to provide trackside fuel service and post-season awards up to $1000 in each class for the series championship. The pre-order process VP implemented last season will continue this year. This program ensures racers’ desired fuel is delivered right to the track in the quantity needed.

Racers are encouraged to access the Fuel Pre-Order forms online at www.PDRA660.com/pdf/vp.pdf. VP’s Tech Support staff is also available to field tech questions at 812-878- 2025 or dragtech@vpracingfuels.com.

“We truly appreciate VP Racing Fuels’ support of the PDRA,” said Will Smith, VP’s Director of Marketing “VP’s long-term commitment to eighth-mile outlaw doorslammer racing has been instrumental to the growth of our series. I hope all racers will take advantage of the great pre-order option VP provides.”

“We’re very pleased with PDRA’s efforts to keep this form of drag racing viable,” said Chris Wall, VP’s Chief Marketing Officer. “It’s a critical segment for VP since we offer the best performing fuels on the market while still providing the best protection for these high-dollar drag racing engines that are tasked with performing on the ragged edge.”

For more on VP Racing Fuels, visit www.vpracingfuels.com

ABOUT THE PDRA

Based in Pittsboro, North Carolina, the Professional Drag Racers Association is the top sanctioning body in the United States for the sport of eighth-mile drag racing. The PDRA’s professional categories include Pro Extreme, Pro Nitrous, Pro Boost, Extreme Pro Stock and Pro Extreme Motorcycle along with several sportsman and various exhibition categories. The 2017 PDRA schedule consists of eight national events. For more on the world’s premier eighth-mile drag racing organization visit www.pdra660.com. Follow the PDRA: Facebook, Instagram, Youtube.

ABOUT VP RACING FUELS

VP Racing Fuels is best known as the World Leader in Race Fuel Technology™, fueling champions in virtually every form of motorsport on land, sea and air since 1975. VP is the Official Racing Fuel of the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, AMA Supercross, NMRA, NMCA, World of Outlaws Sprint Cars and Late Models, Formula Drift, Pirelli World Challenge, PDRA and Rally America, among more than 60 VP-sponsored series and sanctioning bodies.

As part of its retail branding program, gas stations and convenience stores across the U.S. are being branded as VP Racing Fuels, with each providing distribution for VP’s other product lines, including ethanol-free VP Small Engine Fuels, formulated for 2- and 4-cycle outdoor power equipment; VP Madditive® performance chemicals; VP PowerWash™ and more. VP also markets VP PowerMaster® hobby fuels for R/C racing. More information is available online at VPRacingFuels.com.

Posted by Steve Scheidker & Lisa Collier – DragRaceCanada File Photos