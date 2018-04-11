Industry leading VP Racing Fuels affirms enhanced strategic alignment with a drag racing fan favourite category…..

VP Racing Fuels, Inc., has announced they have signed a multi-year sponsor agreement with the REAL PRO MOD association.

“I grew up watching racers like Pat Musi and Frank Manzo,” said Freddie Turza, VP Racing Fuels Technical Manager. “Getting to work with them at their shops and at the track is a great opportunity. I know my knowledge and experience can be helpful to them and that’s one of the many advantages VP can offer customers that our competition can’t.” In addition to technical support VP participates in the NHRA Pro Mod Contingency Award Program.

Pro Mod team owners and drivers created the RPM association to preserve and promote the future of this type of drag racing, where suspended door race cars with more than 3,000 horsepower, travel the quarter mile in under six seconds and at speeds exceeding 250 MPH.

“We’re excited that VP Racing Fuels is back with us for 2018,” offered RPM’s Danny Rowe. “They’ve been a strong supporter of Real Pro Mod since the beginning. They’ve been great to work with, always supported us, been great to all the racers and we’re really excited to have them back with RPM in 2018. From a personal standpoint, the quality is second to none.”

For more information about VP and its products for consumers, enthusiasts, and racers visit www.vpracingfuels.com

About VP Racing Fuels — VP Racing Fuels is best known as the World Leader in Race Fuel Technology™, fueling champions in virtually every form of motorsport on land, sea and air since 1975. VP is the Official Racing Fuel of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, AMA Supercross, NMRA, NMCA, World of Outlaws Sprint Cars and Late Models, Pirelli World Challenge, PDRA, Rally America, SCORE, and ARA among more than 60 VP-sponsored series and sanctioning bodies.

As part of a retail branding program, gas stations and convenience stores across the U.S. are being branded as VP Racing Fuels, with each providing distribution for VP’s other product lines, including ethanol-free VP Small Engine Fuels, formulated for 2- and 4-cycle outdoor power equipment; VP Madditive® performance chemicals; VP Hi-Performance Lubricants; VP PowerWash™; and VP PowerMaster® hobby fuels for R/C racing. VP’s most recent diversification efforts include the introduction of VP Hi-Performance Lubricants in conjunction with the launch of quick lube facilities branded VP Racing FASTLUBE™.”