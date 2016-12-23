The ZEREX™ brand of products has added it’s backing to Quebec’s Super Series circuit…

Frog Promotions and the Super Tour are proud to announce an agreement with Valvoline and its Antifreeze Brand Name ZEREX™ to become the name sponsor of the Super Pro class for the upcoming 2017 Drag Racing season.



For over 70 years, ZEREX™ has been protecting vehicles with high quality antifreeze. ZEREX™ is the leader in technology using chemical compositions approved by the world’s leading automotive manufacturers and recommended by most light commercial vehicle and heavy duty equipment manufacturers.

With more than 23 million cars and trucks on the road in Canada, ZEREX™ offers consumers the right chemical composition for their vehicle, as specified by manufacturers.

“It’s with great pride that the Valvoline family joins the Super Tour for this second season,” said Andre Michaud, Territory Manager for Valvoline. Mr. Michaud confirms at the same time that Valvoline will be a Super Tour partner for the years to come.

Posted by: Jerome Beaulieu Marketing Director – Frog Promotions / Super Tour (jay@dragracequebec.com)