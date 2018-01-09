More racing and more cars will be on the CHRR event menu for later this coming season…

For the 2018 California Hot Rod Reunion, racers in Group 2 will take part in the action packed racing action and earn points towards the season ending NHRA Hot Rod Heritage Series championship. Nostalgia Eliminator 1, Nostalgia Eliminator 2 and Nostalgia Eliminator 3; A/Gas, B/Gas, C/Gas, D/Gas, and Hot Rod will all be featured during the course of the weekend.

The California Hot Rod Reunion at Auto Club Famoso Raceway in Bakersfield, Calif., will take place on Oct. 19-21 and is also the season ending event for Nostalgia Top Fuel, Nostalgia Funny Car and Group 1 which includes A/Fuel, Jr. Fuel, and 7.0 Pro. With the addition of Group 2 the weekend will determine the championship in all the racing categories.

“The California Hot Rod Reunion has been the exciting season ending championship event for the Hot Rod Heritage Series Group 1 competitors,” said Larry Fisher, executive director of the Wally Parks NHRA Motorsports Museum. “We are very excited that the addition of Group 2 will make the race a true championship event to close out the season for all who compete in the Hot Rod Heritage Series. It’s an opportunity for champions in all classes to secure their titles in front of the many thousands of enthusiastic fans of nostalgia drag racing who gather for the California Hot Rod Reunion each year.”

Group 2 will race at five events during the 2018 season and begins the year at Auto Club Famoso Raceway at the historic March Meet. The group will make two stops at Sacramento Raceway in April and June separated by a trip to Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park in Phoenix in May.

The Hot Rod Reunions are a series of events produced by the Wally Parks NHRA Motorsports Museum. The events are part of the museum’s “living history” philosophy, which works to bring to life the sights, sounds and people who made history in the early days of drag racing, land speed racing and the golden age of American car culture. Proceeds from the Hot Rod Reunions benefit the Wally Parks NHRA Motorsports Museum. For more information visit www.nhramuseum.org.

Posted by NHRA Communications

Photo by Bruce Biegler