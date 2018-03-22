Canadian Al Kenny is no stranger to the drag racing’s winners circle but he managed something new last weekend…..

The veteran dragster racer who is based from Kingston Ontario emerged as the only Canadian winner during last weekend’s Amalie Oil Gatornationals held at Gainesville Raceway.

Kenny who has enjoyed enormous success during his career winning in both the 9.90 and 8.90 index classes (including winning the 2012 Lucas Oil NHRA World Championship for Super Comp) began to shift his priority to faster racing during the 2016 season when he first moved into the swifter Top Dragster class category.

And last Sunday, the dividends of that move paid off when he scored his first NHRA national event win in the class — prevailing over a tough field of machines entered in the TD class in the RacingRV.com presented eliminator.

After qualifying #7 with a run of 6.087 secs at 225.26 mph in his Dan Page built.1700+ HP machine, Al went on to five consecutive round wins in class competition, which included a final round effort of 6.219 secs at 188.75 mph to seal victory over opponent Steve Cohen, who broke on the starting line.

“The car performed flawlessly at both Gainesville events — the Lucas Regional (weekend before) and the Gators,” said Al Kenny. “We have been working with the combination for 4 years and now it seems to very predictable and that was the quickest and fastest we have ever run. The fast class pace was mostly due to incredible conditions — all good stuff — high barometer, cool temps, low humidity and tailwinds! Our new Gary Stinnett motor and new blower certainly helped. And I drove as well as I ever have. When the car is dead-on it makes it a lot easier to drive well! This win feels great!”

That weekend success has upped Al’s career NHRA national event win tally now to 8 and counting — including 5 previous scores in Super Comp (8.90) and two in Super Gas (9.90).

Posted by Bruce Biegler

Photos by Phil Hutchison