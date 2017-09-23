As usual — great Canadian racer participation during the iconic & independent Shakedown at the Summit event in Ohio — and we have photo highlights….
Saskatoon’s Mike Gondziola came very close to winning the event’s ultimate prize in Pro-Line Pro Mod! Mike’s awesome C7 — which features a ridiculous 959 CID Sonny’s motor — ran career best times while he advanced to the final round — only to narrowly lose out to John Decarbo: 5.79 secs to 5.80 secs.
Popular Quebec-based driver Denis Lachance was entered for the event in Pro Mod. Denis is now racing the very potent Camaro formally raced by Eric Latino’s “Team Green”.
Woodbridge Ontario’s John Carinci was the event’s #1 qualifier in Outlaw 10.5 competition with his 2004 Corvette – running a 4.027 secs at 201.67 mph.
Canadian native Melanie Salemi ran her career best to earn the pole for the 24-car Pro Mod field. Melanie hit a stunning 5.718 secs in the Buffalo-based Salemi Motorsports “Purple Reign” Firebird.
Kudos to New Dundee-based Roth Racing who were credited with their quickest career runs to date with their super trick Willys — including a 5.962 secs to qualify 10th.
Just how tough was Top Sportsman class racing you ask? Canadian class power Kevin Wicke’s 6.766 secs was the bump for a 32 car field!
Two of Canada’s quickest 1/8th mile format Mustangs were at the event. Enzo Pecchini from Woodbridge (went) went to the Radial vs The World championship round and Adam Bastarache (Halton Hills) made noise in the X275 class category.
Jim Bell’s fully refurbished Camaro (which now features a motor program by Xtreme Engines) had it’s quickest and fastest run ever! With driver Carl Stevens Jr., at the wheel, the Edmonton-based super car went ran a whopping 5.722 secs and 259.11 mph!
Randy Darocy was impressive with his Lasalle ON-based ’86 Mustang. Randy qualified #10 in the Pro Street class at 4.548 secs.
Mike Yedgarian continues to make great strides with the Speedwire-sponsored turbo Firebird. Mike too ran the quickest time of his career so far – 5.792 secs – while qualifying 3rd in Pro Mod.
Wes Goddard was again a huge fan favourite with his outrageous “Hell Billy” Nash out of Guelph ON. Wes was the top finishing Canadian racer in the Top Sportsman class.
Eastern Canadian Napa USDS circuit regulars Louis Ouimette and Travis Gueguen both participated at the Shakedown with their Ontario-based Chevy Camaros. Louis (top) qualified #4 and Travis #31 in the brutal tough TS eliminator.
Doug Blowes raced his ’51 Studebaker (a former Al Billes car) in the Pro Mod class – he qualified 17th in the 24 car field.
All photos by Brennan Shortall
To view the overall event results from the 2017 “Shakedown at the Summit” – click: HERE