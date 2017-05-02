Invading Western Canadian star finishes at the top in TAD at NHRA Concord…..

The Cowie Racing (Mundie’s Towing sponsored) Top Alcohol Dragster team certainly made the best of a “very very” long tow from Delta BC to Concord NC last weekend.

The potent team came away with their 7th career NHRA national event tile when they prevailed to win during the concluding rounds for NHRA’s Four-Wide Nationals event at fabulous Z-Max Dragway.

Driver Shawn Cowie combined some good fortune with some timely driving to earn this second career win at the race track – he had also prevailed last fall during the Carolina Nationals event held there.

Shawn’s team was able to out gun the recent NHRA Gatornationals event winner and rookie driver Justin Ashley in the championship round – when they ran their event best time of 5.328 secs at 272.94 mph to prevail over Ashley’s 5.362 secs at 273.39 mph.

Prior to that Shawn had beaten Brad McBride, Rich McPhillips and Meagan Meyer in round competition after entering eliminations as the third seeded car (5.341 secs qualifier).

“Luck was definitely on our side this weekend!”, Shawn said. “My crew worked their butts off in the heat and humidity through quick turnarounds and we pulled it off! Just want to thank my team, my parents and my sponsors Mundie’s Towing and NGK Spark Plugs for everything — on to Topeka!”

Posted by Bruce Biegler

Photos by David Smith & Bruce Biegler