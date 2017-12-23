Some enormous news out of “La Belle Province” has a highly reputed racer poised for some NHRA big league racing next season….

Daniel Mercier (from LaPrairie PQ) who long ago affirmed himself as one of Canada’s premier NHRA Lucas Oil TAD class category drivers, will elevate a bigger dream to a reality — with some Top Fuel class racing!

The highly successful businessman who owns and operates Groupe ABS Inc., has confirmed the acquisition of his very own Top Fuel dragster, after recently striking a deal from Indiana’s Terry McMillen, driver of the popular Amalie Oil-sponsored Top Fuel car. Daniel plans to campaign what was McMillen’s back-up car within a limited event schedule beginning in 2018.

“Following discussions which first began at Reading (PA) and then more recently in Las Vegas, Mercier Racing finalized an agreement with Terry McMillen, “ Daniel revealed. “My great friend and teammate Denis Choquette has already spent some time at Terry’s shop in Brownsburg (IN) to advance our team knowledge under the guidance of Terry’s crew chief, Rob Wendland. Our agreement includes Terry and Rob being consultants for the Mercier Racing team in 2018.”

For Daniel, who first gained his Top Fuel licence back in 2013 when he made some laps with the Paton Racing Top Fuel dragster, this development can be viewed as a next logical step. Mercier affirmed he has a long term plan to move forward, albeit at a very strategic and sensible pace, to eventually becoming a full time NHRA Top Fuel racer at some point in the future.

“I first got my Top Fuel licence 4 years ago and I have raced a little bit in the class with the Paton and Lagana teams,” he continued. “I enjoyed that, but I realized too that I really didn’t like just paying for a ride, I wanted to own my own car and team to be able to control my own destiny. Life is filled with hardships, successes, challenges and sharing but I’ve never stopped having big dreams and I do everything I can to try to achieve them. I’ve now developed my company to a very successful place (we employ 500 people) and that along with the support of my entourage of friends around me is now allowing me to realize my biggest ambition – running my own Top Fuel dragster.”

“There have not been many Top Fuel dragsters based from Canada – and I believe I’ll be the first ever based from Quebec,” Dan added.

Daniel’s Top Fuel racing plans in 2018 will likely include entry into 3 or 4 of the NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series events – with a target start being at Englishtown NJ. He confirmed too that he will also continue to campaign his very formidable injected nitro car within NHRA’s Northeast area Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series.

“This coming year will be my 15th year in the NHRA Lucas Oil TAD class,” he affirmed. “I still have two complete injected nitro dragsters (a 2008 Hadman and a 2017 Dan Page car). We will continue to race in that class and I will run a full year tour there — because it’s very good education for our team and we learn valuable information.”

Daniel’s back ground and experience in racing is for sure multifacited. Prior to getting into drag racing he started out racing hydroplane boats for about a decade before acquiring his first dragster. In recent seasons he also dabbled with a Pro Mod car (which he just sold off only recently to a European racer in Norway). Daniel also founded Quebec’s home grown UDRA (Ultimate Drag Racing Association) circuit two years ago (which features Pro Mod cars) and which now boasts 20+ members.

DragRaceCanada will provide additional details + some first looks at the Mercier Racing Top Fuel dragster in the near future.

For more information on Daniel’s company Groupe ABS Inc. click: HERE

Post and photos by Bruce Biegler & Randy Anderson