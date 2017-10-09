Some of the latest and important news tidbits from the dynamic drag racing scene of our fellow “Commonwealthers” ……

Sportsman Performance Classes move to National Records System

As part of their commitment to keep Australian Drag Racing competitive, relevant and fair, 400 Thunder and IHRA Australia have approved an overhaul to the 400 Thunder Sportsman Series Performance Classes.

As part of the changes brought forward by Sportsman racers, through the Sportsman Commissions in both NSW & QLD, it sees the change to a National Records system in an effort to make racing easier to enjoy and more exciting for both competitors and spectators alike.

The updates will include:

• Removal of the current Index system, to be replaced with a National Records-based system

• Qualification and subsequent handicapping against the IHRA National Records for their respective class

• National Records WILL NOT be adjusted during events

• Records can only be reset with two passes in eliminations or competition. Records cannot be set in Qualifying

• Racing will run to a Professional Series Ladder Format

To complement the proposed changes, it has been recommended that a Records Review Committee be established. The Committee’s primary function will be to monitor, and adjust as necessary, Class Records to ensure fair racing amongst competitors.

These changes affect the 400 Thunder National Championship series for Super Stock, Competition and Competition Bike, and will take effect in time for the 2017/18 Season commencing at Springmount Raceway.

AC Delco Signs Naming Rights Partnership with Sydney Dragway

Aftermarket automotive industry leader ACDelco has announced an agreement to secure the naming rights to the East Coast Thunder to be held at Sydney Dragway in November.

The single year agreement demonstrates a significant and increasing commitment to drag racing, after last season partnering with Fabietti Racing and their driver Mark Belleri to win last season’s 400 Thunder Pro Slammer title.

After the success enjoyed by ACDelco in the first year of their partnership with Fabietti Racing, taking on the naming rights to one of the most prestigious events on the Australian Drag racing calendar was a natural progression.

Paul Rietveld from ACDelco was enthusiastic about the new partnership, saying today “the iconic ACDelco brand has built a solid reputation over the last 100 years through its competitively priced quality products, largely amongst trade customers. Partnering with Sydney Dragway provides ACDelco with a great opportunity grow its brand awareness with the enthusiastic race fans through our support of such an iconic event”.

Sydney Dragway General Manager Peter Beaumont was glowing in his praise of ACDelco “to be able to partner such an iconic event as the East Coast Thunder with an industry leading brand like ACDelco is truly a pleasure. The range and quality of the products offered by ACDelco is rivalled only by the quality of the racing that we are expecting to see at the ACDelco East Coast Thunder!”.

The ACDelco East Coast Thunder is the second round of the 2017 / 18 400 Thunder Professional Drag Racing Series, and will be the first opportunity fans have to see Top Fuel on the east coast this season. It is also the first time this season that all 400 Thunder Professional and Sportsman series categories will be in attendance at a single event this season.

