Cayuga Dragway at Toronto Motorsports Park refreshes Canada’s largest independent annual drag racing event….

The 8th Annual Canadian Nitro Nationals went down under mixed conditions last weekend. A un-cooperative Mother Nature did affect Saturday’s planned evening schedule for racing before she then (flip-flopped like a politician) by providing “chamber of commerce” perfection conditions on Sunday.

As it is now know for, the event once again brought to the Southern Ontario and area drag racing fans their first major whiff of nitromethane and jet fuel — as TMP track management provided a variety of booked in machines to entertain the masses and also scatter any mosquito populations.

That list included a combination dozen or so Top Fuel dragsters, Nitro Funny Cars (both big show & nostalgia) and jet powered cars.

While none of the attending fuel cars were able to challenge for the existing track records marks this weekend – some of the racers did lay down some good numbers while making two runs each.

The event also did include what was technically the weather deferred season-opener for the Napa Ultimate Showdowns Drag Racing Series – racing within which played an intricate and important part for the event. You can view that event portion summary: HERE

Below is a photo extra featuring just some of the booked in feature cars.

You can also link to our more extensive event photo gallery posted in our co-production LoudMusicLoudCars media site : HERE

Posted by Bruce Biegler

Photos by Bruce Biegler – Brennan Shortall