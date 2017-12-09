With help from industry leading M/T — Top Fuel Harley class racing will assume a higher profile within NHRA next season…..

NHRA’s popular Mickey Thompson Tires Top Fuel Harley Drag Racing Series category will expand it’s competition to a total of 10 events on the 2018 NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series schedule.

The first race of the season will take place at the season-opening Circle K NHRA Winternationals at Auto Club Raceway at Pomona in Pomona, Calif. Feb. 8-11.

The series will visit the Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals and end their season at the Chevrolet Performance U.S. Nationals for the first time. The category will again race at the NHRA Arizona Nationals, Denso Spark Plugs NHRA Nationals, NHRA SpringNationals, Menards NHRA Heartland Nationals presented by Minties, NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals, NHRA New England Nationals, and NHRA Northwest Nationals.

“Adding two new venues to the schedule for the 2018 Mickey Thompson Tires Top Fuel Harley series means more fans will experience the excitement these elite riders bring to the track,” said Ken Warner, Vice President of Marketing for Mickey Thompson. “We’ve produced the best drag motorcycle tires in the market for over 20 years and are proud to partner with the NHRA and support the riders, teams and fans who help make the Top Fuel Harley series one of the most exciting.”

The powerful two-wheel class will see an increase in qualifying sessions to four during the weekend and all 10 events will count towards the year-end championship, including a $17,000 purse.

“We are excited to welcome back the Mickey Thompson Tires Top Fuel Harley motorcycle category for an extended schedule next season,” said NHRA Senior Vice President Graham Light. “Top Fuel Harley has thrilled fans at events this year and we look forward to seeing their growth next season.”

2018 MICKEY THOMPSON TIRES TOP FUEL HARLEY DRAG RACING SERIES SCHEDULE

Feb. 8-11 NHRA Winternationals Pomona, Calif.

Feb. 23-25 NHRA Arizona Nationals Phoenix

March 15-18 Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals Gainesville, Fla.

April 6-8 Denso Spark Plugs NHRA Nationals Las Vegas

April 20-22 NHRA SpringNationals Houston

May 18-20 NHRA Menards NHRA Heartland Nationals Topeka, Kan.

June 15-17 NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals Bristol, Tenn.

July 6-8 NHRA New England Nationals Epping, N.H.

Aug. 3-5 NHRA Northwest Nationals Seattle

Aug. 29-Sept. 3 Chevrolet Performance U.S. Nationals Indianapolis

Posted by NHRA Communications

DragRaceCanada file photos by Bruce Biegler