NHRA officials announced that the School of Automotive Machinists & Technology NHRA Factory Stock Showdown will be expanded to compete at seven events on the 2018 NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series schedule.

For the first time, the category, which features all FS/XX classed cars representing North America’s “Big Three” manufacturers, will race at the NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals in Bristol, Tenn. and AAA Texas NHRA Fall Nationals at Dallas.

The category will again race at the Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals, NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals, Chevrolet Performance U.S. Nationals, and the AAA Insurance NHRA Midwest Nationals. Drivers will once again be competing for a year-end NHRA Wally based on the best six of seven events.

There will also be changes to the category including an expanded field of 16 cars taking part each weekend. Also the SAM Tech NHRA Factory Stock Showdown will be contested as its own eliminator.

“It is only fitting that in the seventh year of the program we will see the SAM Tech NHRA Factory Showdown grow to seven events during the year,” said Josh Peterson, NHRA vice president, racing administration. “The competition within the category continues to increase each year and to win an event can be one of the highlights during the course of the season for a Factory Stock competitor.”

“The drivers, manufacturers, and fans loved the five race schedule,” said Brian Massingill, director of student motorsports for the School of Automotive Machinists & Technology. “Going to seven races in 2018 will allow the class to continue to grow and a 16 car field is going to bring in even more fans and racers. We are thrilled to be part of such an exciting category.”

2018 SCHOOL OF AUTOMOTIVE MACHINISTS & TECHNOLOGY SCHEDULE

March 15-18 Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals, Gainesville, Fla.

April 27-29 NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, Charlotte, N.C.

June 15-17 NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals, Bristol, Tenn.

June 21-24 Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals, Norwalk, Ohio

Aug. 29-Sept. 3 Chevrolet Performance U.S. Nationals, Indianapolis

Sept. 21-23 AAA Insurance NHRA Midwest Nationals, St. Louis

Oct. 4-7 AAA Texas NHRA Fall Nationals, Dallas

DragRaceCanada File Photos by Bruce Biegler