More important and significant news tidbits from within the Canadian drag racing scene…..
Casey at the Bat! — 2nd generation racer Casey Plaizier continues to impress since his conversation to index racing. The Edmonton-based driver scored a major NHRA Divisional win when he won in Super Gas (altitude corrected to 10.05) at Las Vegas – last week. Casey defeated a 80+ car field when he beat Steve Williams to the stripe in the all ’63 Corvette final round. “This is my new wheelhouse – I was born for throttle stop” – he said recently – and we believe him!
New Car on the Verge — And while on the subject of Plaizier Family racing – here is an early look at the all new Top Dragster coming for that striding forward multi-car race team. This 270 inch Spitzer built dragster will feature a 540 APD Pro-charger engine program and will be driven by Casey’s sister (and Eddy’s daughter) Franchesca. “Frankie” finished #2 in NHRA Division Six TD points last season.
More USDS Momentum — We have received confirmation that Eastern Canada’s Napa/Autopro Ultimate Showdown Series will introduce full time Junior Dragster racing at all of it’s events in 2017. There will be 2-categories — Pro Junior Class (7.90 index heads up .400) and Elite Junior Dragster (All ages – All run). DragRaceCanada will post more details soon including class presenting sponsorship info.
Dramatic Dietz Dash! – Medicine Hat-based Ford racing proponent Darrell Dietz had a very nice run in his FSS/C 2010 Cobra Jet during the recent NHRA Regional race at Las Vegas. Dietz qualified #1 over 64 cars with a 8.796 secs (-1.014) and went all the way to the Super Stock final round. Unfortunately a tardy RT in the that final cost him — he lost out to California’s Kyle Rozzili.
Posted by Bruce Biegler
Photos by Bruce Biegler & Bob Johnson