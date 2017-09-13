Presented by Charles Jones Industrial — another snapshot of recent happenings and success stories from within Canada’s drag racing scene…
Kenny on Kill! — Jason Kenny continues to run roughshod within his NHRA Lucas Oil Northeast Division. The Kingston Ontario-based driver collected not one but two LODRS event wins recently with his S/G Corvette. After winning the rain deferred race held back at Virginia Motorsports Park August 27 – where Jason had a razor sharp .001 RT in the championship final round – he followed that up with another victory during the Englishtown points race last weekend. Those were career points race victories #13 and #14 according to our records.
Coming from Mageau Family Racing — Edmonton’s Mageau Racing team will add a new horse to it’s stable of race cars in 2018. The popular team which consists of team patriarch and owner Jay Mageau and his talented daughter Courtney, are building a AA/FA — 1948 Fiat Topplino. The machine which will be dubbed “Nitro Hobo” will be raced selectively and will be in addition to the team’s “Prospector” Corvette and “Girl Trouble” Thunderbird Funny Cars. The team also plans to release “Nitro Hobo” themed gear and apparel – for public purchase soon.
From Yellow to Black — Kudos to to the dynamic Pro Mod racing team of Paolo and Shannon Giust (from Osgoode Ontario) who won big during the highly prestigious independent Yellow Bullet Nationals held last Labour Day weekend in Maryland. Paolo raced his G-Force Race Cars C7 (which is affectionally dubbed “Elvira”) to a win over 23 other Pro Mod class cars in that 1/8th mile event. He ran a final round 3.890 secs to narrowly edge out Kevin McCurdy’s 3.892 secs in the very exciting championship bout.
That Girl Again! — Acton Ontario’s Tina Duncanson continues her winning propensities within the Eastern Pro Stock Snowmobile class category. Tina rode her “That Girl Racing” 2010 Skidoo to a big win in Virginia during the NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series race hosted there in late August. Tina qualified #1 and set both low ET and top speed in the final round at 8.263 secs 155.56 mph for the score.
Posted by Bruce Biegler