Courtesy of Charles Jones Industrial and Kyle Harris Racing — some more late season Canadian drag racing achievement tidbits!…..
Some Satisfaction — Shawn Cowie who came heart-wrenchingly close to winning the 2017 NHRA Lucas Oil World Title this season – but fell just short when he lost to Joey Severance in the final round for the recent NHRA Toyota Nationals – extracted a bit of revenge last weekend. During the subsequent NHRA Pacific Division Regional race (also hosted at Las Vegas) Shawn qualified #1 and then advanced to beat Severance in the final round. That win light did clinch the 2017 NHRA West Region Lucas Oil TAD championship for the talented Mundies-Towing sponsored team from BC. The event win was also Shawn’s 20th career score in TAD racing at the NHRA Lucas Oil divisional/regional level.
Gold – Silver – Bronze! — If you needed any indication or solid evidence of Canadian racer dominance in Top Sportsman class car racing — look no further then NHRA’s Northwest Division Six. The 2017 final points tally for the category in that division are now in and it is all Canada all the time! Mike Lucas (Fort St. John BC – top photo) David Rutherford (Wembley AB) and Mike Williams (Tilley AB — the defending NHRA 2016 World Champion) — placed 1-2-3 in official final points. Impressive to say the least!
Casey Swings Bat! — Shawn Cowie was not the only Canadian event winner during NHRA’s final Lucas Oil Regional race for the season (at LVMS last weekend). “Young Gun” Casey Plaizier again showed his S/G class racing skills by defeating a truly massive (100+ cars!) entered for that race in his Edmonton-based ’63 Corvette. After qualifying in the middle of that pack – Casey won 7 gruelling rounds of competition – and ultimately beat opponent Bradley Johnson in a double breakout final for the 10.05 secs altitude adjusted category. That was Casey’s 4th career win at the NHRA LODRS level.
Posted by Bruce Biegler — DragRaceCanada File Photos